Speaking out: Be comfortable taking up space

Take up space. Sometimes I’m embarrassed that I have that written on a Post-it prominently displayed in my office. It’s ridiculous that at 41 years old I need a reminder to take up space in my own life. At my own job -- which I do from a desk in my own house. If I’m not taking up space in this environment, who is?

I’ve mostly kept these thoughts to myself, but I know I’m far from alone. Recently, I was helping conduct mock interviews for young women applying for scholarships. On more than one occasion, we mock judges had to remind these young ladies of their own awesomeness. These are students who write and perform their own music. Students who pleasure read books on world religion. Students who have traveled to nearly every U.S. state and a good number of foreign countries. We had to remind them that they are awesome. The youngest applicant so eloquently put it this way, “I love to be myself, but sometimes it is really hard.” On the one hand, I feel you, girl. And on the other, what is this?

How are we conducting ourselves as a society if people with as many accomplishments as these students have don’t feel comfortable owning them? And how are we encouraging each other to overcome that self-doubt?