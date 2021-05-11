Speaking out: Be comfortable taking up space

Take up space. Sometimes I’m embarrassed that I have that written on a Post-it prominently displayed in my office. It’s ridiculous that at 41 years old I need a reminder to take up space in my own life. At my own job -- which I do from a desk in my own house. If I’m not taking up space in this environment, who is?
I’ve mostly kept these thoughts to myself, but I know I’m far from alone. Recently, I was helping conduct mock interviews for young women applying for scholarships. On more than one occasion, we mock judges had to remind these young ladies of their own awesomeness. These are students who write and perform their own music. Students who pleasure read books on world religion. Students who have traveled to nearly every U.S. state and a good number of foreign countries. We had to remind them that they are awesome. The youngest applicant so eloquently put it this way, “I love to be myself, but sometimes it is really hard.” On the one hand, I feel you, girl. And on the other, what is this?
How are we conducting ourselves as a society if people with as many accomplishments as these students have don’t feel comfortable owning them? And how are we encouraging each other to overcome that self-doubt?
A fellow judge asked if anyone had ever heard of the “Female Power Pose.” Not going to lie, I automatically thought it was that pose every woman seems to do on Instagram with one hand on a hip and a leg slightly bent and turned in. Nope. That’s not the one. Apparently, shortly before you need to “feel big,” you stand alone in a room in a wide stance and stretch your arms out to the sides, literally taking up space. It was explained that this psychologically helps a woman take up metaphorical space in a meeting, interview, speech, or other similar instance.
Do men do this?
I’m not at all mocking this pose. It probably works. And hey, I’m the one with the Post-it on her wall. In fact, I think we need more poses and more Post-its. It shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone who is a girl, has a girl or knows a girl that self-acceptance -- or lack thereof -- plays a real role in our lives. According to an organization called A Mighty Girl, until age 8, girls’ confidence levels match that of their male peers. But between ages 8 and 14, girls’ confidence drops an average of 30%. They state, “By many measures, girls are excelling like never before and, particularly in academics, their performance is exceeding that of boys. At the same time, girls' anxiety rates have been skyrocketing over the past 10 years.”
On the one hand, all of us, male or female, experience self-doubt. It’s part of the human condition. But we can’t ignore that for more than half the world’s population, self-doubt has a significantly more negative impact. This is such a worthy problem to fix. We need to grapple with the fact that young women like those I helped interview need reminders that they are brilliant, talented, interesting and worthy. We need to reconcile the fact that my fellow judges -- entrepreneurs, lawyers, small business owners -- need reminders. We need to understand why we need a pose.
There is some suggestion that, even unconsciously, girls and women focus on perfection, whereas boys and men focus on risk-taking. Failure is common with risk, so it becomes less threatening to those who experience it. They learn that bouncing back or trying again is not impossible. Seeking perfection doesn’t lend itself as well to such discovery. Perhaps we start there.
For me, writing this column and sharing my perspective so publicly was a risk I took for this very reason. To be more comfortable taking up space. For younger girls, opportunities like BIO Girls and Girls State are excellent resources that I wish I'd had. I challenge us as a community to examine where the gaps are that still need filling. It could be something structured, but it could also be one-on-one support. Shifting how we speak to and encourage the girls and women around us. I think it’s high time to dig in.
When not living it up as a wife and mom of three, Amanda Godfread is regional director of Make-A-Wish North Dakota and a co-host of the podcast, "Welcome to Our Box."