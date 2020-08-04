Speaking out: Be careful what you wish for

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you do not remember anything else about this column, remember this: “Be careful what you wish for.”

I understand why people support a certain political party, but to blindly and silently stand by and support and defend every action without reproach or criticism is hard to understand. I consider myself to be an “independent” when it comes to my political support and I have voted across the board, supporting persons from both parties. But I also will call them out when they do something that goes against my moral and/or ethical compass.

I just wish to mention a few news articles that I found personally disturbing. The first was about certain state employees getting job-related bonuses. As a former state employee, it is a terrible example of who is favored and who is not. A total morale buster. The second and third was that both the county and the city are considering an increase in property tax because of a shortfall in anticipated future revenue. My thought is that this is poorly timed, and with the uncertainty with the economy and everything else that is going on, maybe they just need to cut expenses.