Speaking out: Be careful what you wish for

If you do not remember anything else about this column, remember this: “Be careful what you wish for.”
I understand why people support a certain political party, but to blindly and silently stand by and support and defend every action without reproach or criticism is hard to understand. I consider myself to be an “independent” when it comes to my political support and I have voted across the board, supporting persons from both parties. But I also will call them out when they do something that goes against my moral and/or ethical compass.
I just wish to mention a few news articles that I found personally disturbing. The first was about certain state employees getting job-related bonuses. As a former state employee, it is a terrible example of who is favored and who is not. A total morale buster. The second and third was that both the county and the city are considering an increase in property tax because of a shortfall in anticipated future revenue. My thought is that this is poorly timed, and with the uncertainty with the economy and everything else that is going on, maybe they just need to cut expenses.
Back to my original quote. For those who see nothing wrong with the current political atmosphere and the total acceptance of everything the administration does without any rebuttal, be aware that political power can shift quickly and the opposing party can and often does act in the reverse and more than likely, will demolish many of the things you may be currently applauding. The same can be said for the current administration and its total castration of everything the Obama years ever did.
For those people who constantly rail against the loss of their freedoms, look at what is lost because you failed to speak out. You see nothing wrong with federal troops being deployed in our cities to quell protesters and free speech. If the Pentagon had not resisted, it would have been armed military instead.
Along with this, why is it always OK to attack, or refuse to assist, or not give aid because that city or state is supposedly controlled by a governor or mayor of a different political party? We all should be upset when our democracy is instead run by a spoiled, spiteful, vindictive child who attempts to run it like a dictatorship. He recently stated that what he does is not political, and he cares about the well-being of all Americans. It is too bad that neither statement is factual. It is all about political and financial gain. Much of the recent “stimulus” payments for small businesses went to people and corporations that did not really need it. Many in the current administration benefited handsomely through this purely governmental handout. I guess socialism is OK if it fills your pocket.
Along with that, whatever happened to the ideal of fiscal conservatism? Another thing that should be alarming is the Justice Department doing the president’s bidding and sending Michael Cohen back to prison for refusing to sign an agreement to not write a book about this same president. If this is not overreach of power, what is? And who will be next to be a political prisoner because they did not agree with this president?
We all need to become critical thinkers and start supporting things that improve our lives and opposing things that do not. So, next time when the opposing party is in power and they dismantle something that you so strongly support, remember that I told you so. America should be a place that makes everyone better and greater, not just those in power or those in the same political affiliation. Government should be about working to improve this country, not destroying it for your own benefit.
Remember what Jesus said, "And if a house be divided against itself, that house cannot stand."
Postscript: This is my 27th article written for “Speaking Out” and unfortunately, my last. My wife and I are moving out of North Dakota to be closer to family. It has been an extreme pleasure for me, and I wish to thank The Bismarck Tribune staff and Editor Amy Dalrymple for this great opportunity and for your continued support over these many months. Farewell.
Bob Cartledge was born and raised in Bismarck and lived here most of his life. He is retired after working close to 30 years for the North Dakota State Penitentiary, where he supervised the Treatment Unit. He was recently a member of the city’s Special Assessment Task Force. He and his wife were therapeutic foster parents for over 20 years with Path of North Dakota. He is an avid hunter, especially upland birds, and a part-time blogger.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!