Speaking out: Baseball has been part of Bismarck since the beginning

As we celebrate Bismarck’s sesquicentennial, it’s interesting to think about the fairly small number of things that have endured for the last 150 years. One of the things on that list is baseball, which has been part of our community from the very beginning.

The first article about a baseball game in Bismarck was published in The Bismarck Tribune on Aug. 13, 1873. The game was played on Aug. 10 between the D Company, 20th Infantry Baseball Club from Fort Lincoln and the Bismarck and Camp Hancock Base Ball Club. The Bismarck team won that game.

That was the first game mentioned in the Tribune, but it almost certainly was not the first game played in Bismarck. It’s likely that baseball was played from the first year of Bismarck’s existence, as soldiers from Fort Lincoln and Camp Hancock brought the game with them to Dakota Territory.

On July 4, 1879, the Actives from Fort Lincoln played the Bismarck Blue Stockings near the horse racing track on the east side of town. During the game, the umpire called time before each horse race began so the players could place their bets. The Actives won the game 22 to 16. The historical record is silent as to how the players made out at the racetrack.

Numerous teams were organized in the first decades of Bismarck’s history. Sometimes one team would write a letter to the editor challenging another team to a game. In the Aug. 23, 1877 edition of The Bismarck Tribune, the “slim” men of Bismarck challenged the “fat” men to a game. The fat team included two prominent (and apparently corpulent) early Bismarck residents: Col. Clement Lounsberry, founder and publisher of The Bismarck Tribune, and Asa Fischer, a successful businessman whose stately home on Fourth Street and Avenue B became the North Dakota governors’ mansion in 1891.

In 1889, the state constitutional convention was held in Bismarck. One of the issues being debated was whether North Dakota would be a wet or dry state (it ended up being dry). A baseball game was organized between the “Prohibitionists” and the “Antis.” If the prohibitionists lost they had to buy champagne for the wet team, but if the wet team lost, they would buy lemonade for the teetotalers. Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be any mention in the Tribune of who won, so we don’t know which post-game beverage was enjoyed.

From about 1915 into the 1930s, the state penitentiary had a baseball team known as the “Grove All-Stars” (sometimes the “Grove Giants”). In September of 1920, the prison team traveled to Hebron for a game. As the prison team was waiting for the return train to Bismarck, two of the prisoners/players escaped, stole the car belonging to the Hebron chief of police, and headed west. One of them was captured shortly after, but the other wasn’t captured for over a year, when he was found hiding out at his mother’s home in Iowa. After that incident, the prison team only played home games.

Those are just a few of the interesting baseball stories from Bismarck’s early days. There are many more. Tom Dunkel’s fantastic book "Color Blind" focuses on the famous 1935 Bismarck team, but it also covers some earlier baseball history. Local author Terry Bohn has done a tremendous amount of research and written great books about baseball history in North Dakota. All of those books are well worth your time. The late Dennis Boyd was Bismarck’s unofficial baseball historian and put together the wonderful interpretive panels at the Municipal Ballpark. Check them out next time you attend a Larks or Legion game.

Tory Jackson is an attorney and writer. His legal practice involves real estate and business matters, with a particular focus on historic rehabilitation projects. He holds degrees from Bismarck State College, the University of Virginia and Harvard Law School. He lives in Bismarck, where he was born and raised.

