Speaking out: Ballot measure reforms state's higher ed board

On the ballot this November, one of the measures to amend the state constitution focuses on higher education governance. The reasoning behind this ballot measure is nuanced and worthy of discussion. Through discussion, voters can cast informed votes that reflect their preferences.

I should disclose that I participated in meetings that ultimately led to this ballot measure. I served on Gov. Doug Burgum’s Task Force for Higher Education Governance for its first six months or so. Elements of this ballot measure were conceptualized during task force meetings. In brief, the task force made specific recommendations, some of which were accepted by the Legislature. Those accepted recommendations were ultimately channeled into this ballot measure via 2019’s Senate Concurrent Resolution 4016. To the best of my ability, I try to describe the measure accurately and fairly. Following, I explain the measure’s key changes to North Dakota’s constitution and what implications they may have.

First, the measure seeks to increase voting membership of the State Board of Higher Education from eight to 15. Moving from an even number to an odd number of voting members prevents 4-4 tied votes. Meanwhile, increasing the size of the board helps lighten the load of demanding work that each member is assigned.