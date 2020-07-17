Speaking out: Ballot measure reforms state's higher ed board

Ellie Shockley

On the ballot this November, one of the measures to amend the state constitution focuses on higher education governance. The reasoning behind this ballot measure is nuanced and worthy of discussion. Through discussion, voters can cast informed votes that reflect their preferences.

I should disclose that I participated in meetings that ultimately led to this ballot measure. I served on Gov. Doug Burgum’s Task Force for Higher Education Governance for its first six months or so. Elements of this ballot measure were conceptualized during task force meetings. In brief, the task force made specific recommendations, some of which were accepted by the Legislature. Those accepted recommendations were ultimately channeled into this ballot measure via 2019’s Senate Concurrent Resolution 4016. To the best of my ability, I try to describe the measure accurately and fairly. Following, I explain the measure’s key changes to North Dakota’s constitution and what implications they may have.

First, the measure seeks to increase voting membership of the State Board of Higher Education from eight to 15. Moving from an even number to an odd number of voting members prevents 4-4 tied votes. Meanwhile, increasing the size of the board helps lighten the load of demanding work that each member is assigned.

Another change is to limit who is eligible for the board. Currently, state employees of the North Dakota University System are not allowed to serve as voting members (although they can and do serve as advisory members). This measure would broaden this exclusion to full-time state employees serving any agency, to elected statewide officials and to legislators. This change could help buffer the board from some potential political conflicts.

The measure also focuses on board member selection processes. Currently, the governor appoints board members after a selection committee narrows the pool of applicants. The Senate confirms or rejects the appointees. The selection committee is composed of the superintendent of public instruction, the president pro tempore of the Senate, the speaker of the House, the president of ND United, and the chief justice of the state Supreme Court. This measure would remove the chief justice and add the secretary of state to this selection committee.

Additionally, the measure focuses on board term length and limits. Currently, terms are four years. Members are limited to serving for two terms. The two terms can be consecutive, often leading to eight consecutive years of service. This measure changes the term length to six years while preventing consecutive terms. This change also could help buffer the board from some potential political conflicts.

Currently, board members may face political pressures. The task force heard the argument that these pressures may make it difficult to vote with one’s conscience during a first four-year term. This is because the Senate can prevent a board member from having a second four-year term. By eliminating consecutive terms, this conflict is removed. Also, a six-year term cannot align with the four-year electoral cycle of North Dakota governors or legislators. This provides another buffer against some potential political conflicts.

The measure also requires the board to meet with the leader (i.e., president) of each North Dakota state college/university at least annually. Finally, the measure clarifies some details while removing seemingly outdated language. See for yourself; tinyurl.com/HigherEdMeasure takes you to Senate Concurrent Resolution 4016.

Don’t let my column be your only source of information on this upcoming ballot measure. Reach out to folks you know who have been involved in North Dakota’s public higher education. Those who have worked within our system of higher ed governance will be your best resource as you vote on this measure this fall.

Ellie Shockley is a political psychologist, social scientist and education researcher. This column represents her personal views and not the views of any organization. She completed a doctorate at the University of Chicago and postdoctorate at Nebraska. She lives in Mandan. Find her past columns at EllieShockley.com

