Speaking out: Balancing individual freedoms with protecting health

I have come full circle. For 30 years I went to work and dealt with incarcerated individuals every day. I cannot honestly say that I ever realized what it must feel like to be confined, because I was always on the other side of the cell bars and I went home every night. But, thanks to karma, it is a whole new ballgame.

Due to current events, my wife and I find ourselves confined to our home. The only difference between this and house arrest is that neither one of us must wear an ankle bracelet and we do not have to report to anyone except our son. He says that we are not allowed to go anywhere. That is also karma because it was always my wife or I who imposed curfews and groundings. I will admit that it is our personal choice to do so, but because we meet one of the at-risk categories, it comes down to a choice to live or die. We may have lost the freedom of moving about, and it is hard not to see our sons and grandchildren in person, but the alternative is far more severe and permanent.