Speaking out: Balancing individual freedoms with protecting health

I have come full circle. For 30 years I went to work and dealt with incarcerated individuals every day. I cannot honestly say that I ever realized what it must feel like to be confined, because I was always on the other side of the cell bars and I went home every night. But, thanks to karma, it is a whole new ballgame.
Due to current events, my wife and I find ourselves confined to our home. The only difference between this and house arrest is that neither one of us must wear an ankle bracelet and we do not have to report to anyone except our son. He says that we are not allowed to go anywhere. That is also karma because it was always my wife or I who imposed curfews and groundings. I will admit that it is our personal choice to do so, but because we meet one of the at-risk categories, it comes down to a choice to live or die. We may have lost the freedom of moving about, and it is hard not to see our sons and grandchildren in person, but the alternative is far more severe and permanent.
I fully understand the political pressure to “restart” the economy and the need to get people back to work, but the cost of doing so will be paid by those people who are exposed to the virus and get hospitalized, which will further burden the nation’s medical community and those medical staff expected to treat them. The biggest payment will be made by those most susceptible to this virus by their death. Some people compare this loss of life to the flu or the number of people who perish on our highways, as if these are acceptable losses. But this is not a battlefield where the dying should ever be dismissed as nothing more than a statistic. These are someone’s loved ones who caught this virus from someone else.
Throughout this event, we have seen examples of people on both ends of the spectrum. On one end, you have people who go out of their way to step up and help those who need it most. On the other, you have the “me” or “I” individuals who only complain about the loss of “their” freedoms. We live in a society that allows us to protest, but it does not give you the “right” to interfere or impede my rights, especially my “right” to survive. I could just avoid those who have the virus, but since no one has a scarlet letter on their forehead, that is hard to do and still live life normally.
Yes, it is your personal choice to not abide by “executive orders” issued by the governor, but that does not mean that this action is made in a dictatorial fashion. It is the duty and responsibility of the governor to protect the citizenry of North Dakota. I believe that our governor has been extremely responsive in his approach to this crisis and could have been far more restrictive in his actions. While business closures and job loss are not what anyone wishes, it was meant to limit the spread of this disease. We have approximately 396,000 people employed in North Dakota. The jobless rate in March 2020 was 2.2%. Many North Dakotans are working from home, and many businesses were allowed to stay open. In fact, many businesses made the choice to close on their own to help protect their workers and their patrons. You do not have to look far to see the glaring difference between the approach made by Gov. Doug Burgum and other governors. For example, our rate of infection is one-third of South Dakota’s.
I will never convince the selfish people to abide by rules that are meant to protect others, because they only think about themselves. You can continue to go about your lives with no concern for the welfare of others, and I hope you survive this pandemic. I ask only one thing for you to think about. That is, what do you say to that nurse who has to put his or her health at risk to take care of you because you refused to follow social distancing because you thought that it was your “freedom” to do as you wish.
A final comment, to those that believe we are turning more socialistic -- you better tear up your stimulus check, because that is truly an example of socialism.
Bob Cartledge was born and raised in Bismarck and lived here most of his life. He is retired after working close to 30 years for the North Dakota State Penitentiary, where he supervised the Treatment Unit. He was recently a member of the city’s Special Assessment Task Force. He and his wife were therapeutic foster parents for over 20 years with Path of North Dakota. He is an avid hunter, especially upland birds, and a part-time blogger.
