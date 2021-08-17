Speaking out: Balance needed on global energy decisions

It doesn’t take much for decisions in Washington to impact North Dakota.
Last week, the Biden administration urged OPEC+ to increase oil production. The group includes the normal OPEC countries along with other major oil-producing countries around the world.
This comes at a time when the White House has taken a hard line against fossil fuel production in the U.S. and gas prices are the highest in recent history.
The combination of moves is confusing. It promotes foreign oil production for some of the world’s most adversarial countries -- Iran and Russia come to mind -- while hampering U.S. companies. It defies common sense.
Things aren’t perfect here. Fires at wells in McKenzie County raged for over two weeks before they were put out last week. A company spilled 29 million gallons of drilling wastewater in 2014. It recently agreed to pay about $35 million in civil and criminal fines. It has already spent more than $50 million to remediate the damage.
But this pales in comparison to what happens in countries that the administration is now encouraging to pump more oil. Russia — one of the top oil producers in the world — also has one of the worst environmental records.
An oil pipeline leaks about every 30 minutes in Russia, according to a report by German media company Deutsche Welle. I’d try to share more specific totals, but it doesn’t appear the Russian government is very interested in keeping too close of a count.
Sure, their companies are penalized too, sometimes. But when the Russian government and allied oligarchs own a large part of the industry, a fine is like robbing Peter to pay Putin.
If the concern is greenhouse gas emissions, these do not stop when moved outside of the United States. This is especially true in countries that have much less regulation than ours. It’s a similar concept to how our coal plants are vilified while China continues to build new ones.
This is to say nothing about the international and economic implications. We currently have active sanctions against multiple countries and government officials in OPEC+. Several are openly hostile to U.S. interests.
Iran continues to be confrontational in the Middle East. There have been massive cyberattacks against the U.S. based out of Russia this past year. These include shutting down one of our largest pipelines and a string of meat processing plants.
Trade and international commerce are important. But the U.S. should not be cheerleading these countries' economies while hamstringing our own.
Most people here support having good-paying jobs that build our state’s economy and tax base. There have been some growing pains. But the investments by the energy industry help grow our communities and fund our government.
There is a reason why the population of the northwestern part of the state grew nearly 75% at a time when many other rural areas struggle to attract newcomers. There is a reason the state has a nearly $9 billion Legacy Fund. There are arguments about how to adjust to this growth and invest these savings, but these are good problems to have.
It’s possible to balance development with sustainability and our responsibilities at home with our international interests. Instead of encouraging more oil production overseas, we should support more jobs and economic development in the U.S.
After leaving for a few years to work on Capitol Hill and study economics at the University of North Dakota, Sean Cleary now lives with his wife in his hometown of Bismarck.