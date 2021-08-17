Speaking out: Balance needed on global energy decisions

Sure, their companies are penalized too, sometimes. But when the Russian government and allied oligarchs own a large part of the industry, a fine is like robbing Peter to pay Putin.

If the concern is greenhouse gas emissions, these do not stop when moved outside of the United States. This is especially true in countries that have much less regulation than ours. It’s a similar concept to how our coal plants are vilified while China continues to build new ones.

This is to say nothing about the international and economic implications. We currently have active sanctions against multiple countries and government officials in OPEC+. Several are openly hostile to U.S. interests.

Iran continues to be confrontational in the Middle East. There have been massive cyberattacks against the U.S. based out of Russia this past year. These include shutting down one of our largest pipelines and a string of meat processing plants.

Trade and international commerce are important. But the U.S. should not be cheerleading these countries' economies while hamstringing our own.

Most people here support having good-paying jobs that build our state’s economy and tax base. There have been some growing pains. But the investments by the energy industry help grow our communities and fund our government.