The internet has exploded with shock since acclaimed and beloved lifestyle and organizing guru, Marie Kondo, founder of the “KonMari” method of simplifying and organizing your life, has officially stated that she has “kind of given up” on being organized now that she has three kids. As I read the news sitting in my living room with Legos in every corner, snot and dried milk on my shoulder, a sink full of dishes, and two of my four kids screaming “MOM!” I’ll admit that I experienced a “spark of joy” on the inside over the queen bee herself validating that her method is challenging, if not impossible, to perfectly follow during this stage of life. I took a full minute to have an inner dance party to the “we told you so” theme song every mom has been dying to sing out loud to Marie Kondo for years now. However, after feeling joyful, validated, and more at peace with my messy house and life, I was surprised to find a spark of sadness there. I certainly don’t want to be expected to uphold the level of perfect beauty, simplicity, and cleanliness daily that the KonMari method promotes, but the thought of beautiful, simple, lovely spaces and places disappearing was upsetting.

That moment brought me back to the first time I went through training as a resident psychologist to utilize positive psychology methods in psychotherapy. The professor that day guided us through a savoring exercise, designed to help the mind and body fully notice and appreciate something. She asked us to think about a time in our lives that we felt joyful, and I was quite surprised by where my mind took me. As I closed my eyes, I was transported to my parents’ entryway the first year I returned home to North Dakota after a full semester of college in Washington, D.C. I remember the glowing lights and garland my mom had wrapped around the banister and the blue and gold colored Christmas ornaments filling the Christmas tree. It smelled like cinnamon when I walked in, and the blanket I curled up with was soft, warm and smelled fresh and clean, like it had just been washed. It was simple, beautiful, endlessly comfortable, and made me feel loved. Traveling from a smelly, small, roach-infested (yes, roach-infested – a story for another time) dorm room in an old building on the East Coast to my parents’ home, where my mother had clearly spent countless hours cleaning, decorating and preparing the space for my arrival, felt like I had gone from a hut in the middle of the rainforest to some kind of executive suite in the most posh Manhattan skyrise. It was special and a memory I treasure.

Yes, I am internally grateful that the queen of clean herself has acknowledged the plight of parents everywhere and how difficult it is to keep up our homes, schedules, and balance between work and home life. At the same time, I think Marie Kondo has highlighted something so much bigger and more important here. It takes time, intention, effort, and hard work to create and maintain spaces that are beautiful, organized, and “spark joy” for the people who enter them. Perhaps in larger markets interior designers are paid well to create these spaces for hotels, restaurants, and companies, but in most situations, it’s mom, the office manager, business owner, teacher, or janitorial and hospitality staff going the extra mile to ensure that the businesses, schools, parks, and homes we enter are spaces where we feel happy, calm, and good about being in. Next time you visit your hairdresser, bank, dentist, or favorite clothing store, don’t forget to offer a nod to the people who light the candles, who design the spaces, who dust, sweep, vacuum and do the work nobody likes to do. The magic is in those details. The world would be better off if we simply showed more gratitude for the people who make life lovely.