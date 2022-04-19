Speaking out: Appreciating each step we take forward

When I saw my 5-year-old’s eyes sparkle at the first touch of a violin gifted to our family, it was a resounding “yes” to her request for lessons. Although I love music, I know nothing about string instruments and decided to support her by learning alongside her. As we entered lesson one, my mind envisioned her gracefully playing a myriad of our favorite songs on a grand stage, and I was anxious to watch her reaction to her own hands bringing music to life. Naturally, lesson one did not involve any Mozart but did introduce us to the parts of the violin. It has been quite some time since I’ve committed to learning something completely new, and as I watched her eyes widen as her teacher described the parts of the instrument and how to properly hold it, I realized I had forgotten how daunting and exciting learning something brand new can be.

Over the course of the first several lessons, I felt myself want to rush her into playing. My vision of the elegant music flowing from her little hands was taking too long to come to fruition, and I felt frustrated by the slow process of the new beginning, which requires mastery of the basics necessary to make that beautiful music flow in time. I wondered if my daughter felt that too and I started preparing a talk about the importance of sticking with a new activity, especially at the start when learning is hard and slow. As my mind wandered through relatable examples I could give her to illustrate this important life lesson and encourage her to keep practicing, she stopped my train of thought by saying, “Mom, I wish violin lessons could be every day of the week. I love it so much.” She was not frustrated. To this day, over a month into lessons, her favorite part of practice involves using rosin on her bow, which prepares the bow to grip the strings of her violin. She is enthusiastic about every piece of this new world she has been introduced to and enchanted with the process of slowly discovering what she is capable of.

The instant I heard her speak, I knew that her perspective, not mine, was the secret sauce, the real path to success. The worlds of psychology, education and business have long been telling us that how we approach a new challenge is critical to overcoming it and that success comes most readily for people who approach learning with a “growth mindset.” Growth mindset challenges us to continually view ourselves as works in progress and believe that skills and abilities are developed over time with practice rather than innately present. In today’s fast-paced, technology driven climate, it’s far too easy to value quick, early and efficient progress over all else when truly, the most effective way to reach a goal is to slow down and value the hundreds of small steps it takes to get there.

Change remains constant in the innovative world we’re living in, and learning, regardless of age or experience, is non-negotiable. It’s uncomfortable and necessary to start at square one repeatedly throughout our lives to keep growing. What might happen if we focus less on whether we like a task at hand or how quickly we can finish it and more on actively and intentionally searching for something interesting, moving or enjoyable about learning something new? What if we focused on improving 1% with every day of practice and challenged ourselves to appreciate that progress? For now, I plan to praise my little girl for remembering to prepare her bow for practice and hope that her zest for preparation will inspire me to find something enjoyable about preparing my tax documents for next year. Certainly, I plan to take notes during her next lesson, not only about how to play the violin.

Tara Feil, Ph.D., is a clinical psychologist passionate about helping people thrive. She has presented messages of resilience and wellness to audiences internationally and has been featured as a TEDx speaker. She lives in Bismarck with her husband, Blake, and their four kids.

