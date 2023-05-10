This column mentions suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.

I recently saw someone comment on social media that the current bias against transgender people is a modern iteration of the “Jewish question.” The comment stuck with me.

The Jewish question refers to the extensive, prolonged, and painful “debate” in Europe regarding the status of Jews. This debate began in the 18th century and culminated in the 20th-century Holocaust, also referred to by Nazis as the “Final Solution to the Jewish Question.”

I’ve attended Holocaust remembrance events in our state where community leaders say, “never again.” The thing is, we’re not supposed to apply those words narrowly. “Never again” should mean we won’t tolerate severe marginalization, persecution, scapegoating, dehumanization, and genocide of any group of people. And yet, our state legislature marginalizes, persecutes, scapegoats, and dehumanizes transgender North Dakotans and their families.

The cruelty of the anti-LGBTQ+ (and particularly anti-trans) legislation seen from the chambers of our state’s recent 2023 legislative session was horrendous. Further, the cynical fear-mongering around LGBTQ+ topics displayed by too many legislators was shameful.

The legislative assaults on transgender youth and their families during our legislative session were especially appalling. The fact that hormone-regulating medications for trans youth were made illegal has some families planning to leave the state to seek a home where trans people have liberty to exist. Of course, many of North Dakota’s trans youth won’t be able to relocate. These youth are in danger of experiencing not only escalating bullying and hate crimes, but also serious mental health crises.

In analyzing the 2021 Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System surveys of North Dakotans, suicide prevention advocate Faye Seidler reports that 74.7% of transgender North Dakotan middle school students had seriously considered suicide at some point. Additionally, 53.2% of transgender North Dakotan high school students had seriously considered suicide in the 12 months prior to the survey. Now that our trans youth have no access to hormone-regulating health care, we can be certain that these rates – and attempted and completed suicide rates – will go up. And even though some anti-trans legislation didn’t succeed, the ugliness of the “debates” surrounding such bills were devastating. Our trans youth are already in a state of emergency, and the emergency is reaching catastrophe.

A particularly baffling aspect of the extensive anti-trans legislation brought forth by our representatives and senators is how misaligned it is with the “small government” ethos claimed by so many North Dakotans. Criminalizing doctors providing professional health care and driving young families out of the state are as “big government” as it gets.

Some readers are surely feeling the gut-punch of our legislature's latest assaults on human rights; I know I am. We must acknowledge that severe harms to social groups encroach gradually; things will likely get worse. Hungarian Holocaust survivor Renée Firestone has shared the following: “Things didn’t happen at once. Things happened very slowly. So each time a new law came out, or a restriction, we said, ‘Well, just another thing; it’ll blow over.’” It didn’t blow over.

To get started supporting trans youth and other LGBTQ+ North Dakotans, I recommend following Faye Seidler’s work through fb.com/FayeSeidler or FayeSeidlerConsulting.com. And if you’re a parent to a struggling kid who identifies as LGBTQ+, it’s understandable if you’re not sure what’s best. Please seek a qualified therapist who can help your kid be safe.