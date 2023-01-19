Speaking out: Anonymous records requests are vital

The North Dakota Legislature is considering a change to the open records law to prohibit anonymous requests for government records. It’s an unnecessary change that will severely weaken the open records law.

Rep. Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson, the new House Majority Leader, introduced House Bill 1198, which would allow government agencies to refuse a public records request that doesn’t include a name, address and contact information.

Subject to a few exceptions, all government records are public records, open and accessible by any person. Under current law, a government agency cannot demand a reason or motivation for a records request or the identity of the person making the request. Government records belong to the people, so the identity or motivation of the person seeking them is not relevant.

Lefor questions why anyone would request records anonymously and implies that doing so is somehow inappropriate. He also cites an example of “one university” (which, apparently, wishes to remain anonymous) that spent a good deal of time and effort responding to anonymous records requests.

All of that points to the actual purposes behind HB 1198. Either the government wants to use identity as a proxy for a person’s motivations, or the government is hoping that outing those who seek public records will have a chilling effect and reduce the number of requests.

If the government can demand identifying information, it inevitably will assign motives to certain people, whether explicitly or implicitly. It won’t be long before agencies deny or delay the release of certain records because they disagree with the person making the request or simply are annoyed by a person who makes repeated requests.

A person whose records request is denied or delayed can seek review by the attorney general or a district court. Government agencies might routinely refuse requests from disfavored groups or individuals to force them into that more burdensome review process, in the hopes of discouraging requests in the first place.

Even if state agencies do not use identifying information to stifle open records requests, those outside of state government are likely to do so. Requests for public records are themselves public records. If a member of the Sierra Club requests records pertaining to a certain oil company, that oil company could use the information to retaliate. If a known supporter of the Bastiat Caucus seeks records about an establishment Republican office holder, the party could take retaliatory action against the requester.

Prohibiting anonymity also would hamper the ability of government whistleblowers to uncover corruption or misconduct. Government employees are in a unique position to know exactly which documents to request, but they will not do so without anonymity, for fear of being fired or otherwise retaliated against. The existing whistleblower protection laws are fairly narrow and do not specifically protect a government employee from retaliation for making an open records request.

Even if a few people sometimes abuse the open records law by making frequent anonymous requests, that does not outweigh the importance of maintaining the public’s right to government records. If requests sometimes create a lot of work for government agencies, well, so be it. Given the relative size of our state government, it’s hard to believe that responding to records requests creates a substantial burden on government employees. If it does, the law already allows government agencies to deny requests that interfere with other essential functions.

The cornerstone of the open records law is that government records are public and can be requested by anyone for any reason. Prohibiting anonymous requests for public records leads down a slippery slope toward more government secrecy and less accountability.