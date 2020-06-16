Speaking out: An RSVP to the thing you invited me to

Kayla will not be able to attend the gift-opening session, however, because she has a baby shower to go to that day. This is terrible timing, because she had just about enough of children at your reception, as they made an absolute mockery of the flow of traffic on the dance floor. That said, she is very concerned about selecting the right gift for your baby, because your infant will be inheriting a crazy world and she wants to be supportive. Kayla understands the burden on your baby’s tiny shoulders and still-developing knees. Your child must learn that their voice matters. That voting matters. That Black Lives Matter. That their generation must hold those in power accountable and that the system they were born into is theirs to change. It’s a lot for a person who doesn’t even understand “peek-a-boo.” And given Kayla doesn’t know a single thing about strollers, or diapers, or whatever that thing that sucks the gunk out of a baby’s nose is, she settled on some sturdy books and a pair of very teensy sunglasses that were just too cute. She hopes this will suffice. She hopes you do not pass her a baby during this party. She hopes that she has enough old newspapers to last the summer, because after she wraps up your future bundle of joy’s future copy of “Chicka Chicka Boom Boom,” she might not have enough for kindling during the camping retreat.