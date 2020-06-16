Speaking out: An RSVP to the thing you invited me to

Miss Kayla Schmidt gladly accepts the invitation to your wedding and apologizes for the RSVP being late. She couldn’t decide if she should refer to herself as “Ms.” or “Miss” just in case selecting “Miss” would put her at a kids table, or, by referring to herself as “Ms.” she’s making it appear as though she’s an elderly spinster, cynical about the world and destined to roam the halls of her empty house, unkempt and alone. Also, she will not be bringing a Plus One, because she has been roaming the halls of her empty apartment unkempt and alone in observance of the recent social distancing regulations. And when it comes to self-isolation, Miss Schmidt is an expert. However, she is not an expert at the chicken dance, because no one knows which direction the circle is supposed to go, which is probably acceptable for chickens, but not for people. Let’s just all agree we go clockwise. Don’t let the children fool you. We are adults, and we go clockwise.
Miss Schmidt regrets to inform you that your wedding gift will be wrapped in sections of old newspaper. She doesn’t own fancy gift wrap. Consider that now you can enter wedded bliss knowing this very large toaster was delivered in environmentally friendly wrapping to make up for the card covered in glitter that will never disappear. Also, she specifically arranged it so the comics page is the outer layer! Now you can catch up on Garfield’s shenanigans. I bet he would have adored some lasagna made in this lovely Pyrex baking dish that I selected, with love, from your registry. You know what they say -- something old, something news.
Kayla will not be able to attend the gift-opening session, however, because she has a baby shower to go to that day. This is terrible timing, because she had just about enough of children at your reception, as they made an absolute mockery of the flow of traffic on the dance floor. That said, she is very concerned about selecting the right gift for your baby, because your infant will be inheriting a crazy world and she wants to be supportive. Kayla understands the burden on your baby’s tiny shoulders and still-developing knees. Your child must learn that their voice matters. That voting matters. That Black Lives Matter. That their generation must hold those in power accountable and that the system they were born into is theirs to change. It’s a lot for a person who doesn’t even understand “peek-a-boo.” And given Kayla doesn’t know a single thing about strollers, or diapers, or whatever that thing that sucks the gunk out of a baby’s nose is, she settled on some sturdy books and a pair of very teensy sunglasses that were just too cute. She hopes this will suffice. She hopes you do not pass her a baby during this party. She hopes that she has enough old newspapers to last the summer, because after she wraps up your future bundle of joy’s future copy of “Chicka Chicka Boom Boom,” she might not have enough for kindling during the camping retreat.
Kayla will mark herself as “Interested” in your Facebook event for a weekend getaway -- not only because there’s also a bachelorette party looking to hook her in so they can get a cheaper deal on the party bus, but also because she’s only ever camped in a tent once and she is very scared of committing to being outside that long. And, with all of this summer socializing, the Future Spinsters of America might revoke her membership. Kayla will provide the hot dogs, buns and allergy medication, but she would like to clarify, she lacks every basic survival instinct. However, you requested the honor of her presence and now you’re gonna get it. Plus everyone knows you have a big tent. It was on your registry.
Kayla Schmidt is a freelance writer and creative collaborator with The Good Kids. She's a North Dakota boomerang: originally from Minot, she took a detour to study in England before settling in Bismarck.
