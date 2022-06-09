Speaking out: An economic interpretation threatens life

When I was a student at Warner Pacific College in Portland, Oregon, I worked at a factory that made hitches for hooking up the second trailer behind a semi-truck. It was a unionized workforce, and I was not in the union -- I primarily swept the place and occasionally painted the hitches in a spray booth.

There were various machinist operations in the plant turning out parts. There was one employee I noticed who ran a press drilling holes for the pins in the hitches. He was stooped over that press cutting hole after hole. When the whistle went off for break time, he turned away from the press and walked toward the break room. But he never straightened up. I never got to know him to find out if he had a medical condition or if his job had brought on this impairment.

A year or two later I took a political science class at Anderson College in Anderson, Indiana, taught by John Carrington. Carrington frequently referenced the book “An Economic Interpretation of the Constitution” by the historian Charles Beard. I had never read that book, but it stuck with me for more than 50 years. The book was written in 1913. I recently looked up the book and ordered a used copy. I suppose I ordered the book to confirm an emerging, rather sickening, opinion that our economic system is distorting and disfiguring the biological life on our planet.

Following graduate school in Indiana, I adjudicated disability claims for the Social Security Administration. A frequent claim was for permanent disability caused by black lung disease (pneumoconiosis). Coal miners breathing in coal dust, spending their working life underground, were denied a happy retirement in the sunshine because of how they made a living.

Here in North Dakota our governor is financing television ads for his favored Republican candidates. The ads boldly proclaim these candidates are pro-coal, pro-gun and pro-life. The governor developed accounting software, and upon selling his company became wealthy enough to spend millions of dollars on candidates for the Legislature who support him. But guns and coal are disfiguring biological life on this planet. Certainly, the economic interest of gun manufacturers and coal companies and their employees should be considered, but they should not control public policy regarding human and all biological life forms.

Historian and Catholic theologian Thomas Berry, along with another Catholic priest, Thomas Clarke, have published a delightful and powerful dialogue titled “Befriending the Earth, A Theology of Reconciliation Between Humans and the Earth.” The copy I have came from the University of Mary Welder Library. I wish I could have the library’s namesake, Sister Thomas Welder, join us in this discussion. I appreciate the university’s inclusion of this book in their collection. Thomas Berry writes in the appendix (page 143), “Religion is assuming no responsibility for the state of the earth or the fate of the earth. Although as I mentioned, there is a concern for suicide, homicide, genocide, there is a terrible lack of concern for biocide or geocide.”

Being pro-gun, pro-coal, and the political position of pro-life are not the same things as an honest spiritual love of living things. The earth herself is a living thing. An economic and political interpretation is threatening both human and other life forms on the planet. Viewing Earth, the only home for all plant and animal species, as an economic resource for humans only is a crippling blindness. I hope you can see that.

Bill Patrie has been recognized for his work as a cooperative developer by the National Farmers Union, the Association of Cooperative Educators and the National Cooperative Business Association.

