Speaking out: An anecdotal anthology

I like to collect stories. Especially stories about wildly unique or absurd situations. Or right place/right time scenarios. Or memories of poignant moments that kind of summarize the universal human experience. I’ll also accept hauntings, embarrassing encounters in parking lots, mortifying adolescent recollections, and pets who are wise but also silly.

Generally, I like to use this column to tell you a little anecdote about whatever thing I’m currently obsessed with, but I’ve recently accumulated some tales from passing conversations. I like to save these tidbits for longer essays or one-upping friends at the bar (“yeah, well I met a guy who…”), but I’m also really good at misplacing stories. I get mixed up about details, or where I heard them, or if I was involved in any way. So I’ll share these here and now while they’re fresh. One of the first books I ever checked out from the grown-up section of the library was a copy of Ray Bradbury’s "The Illustrated Man." I’d love to have a tattoo for each story in my collection, but my mom would never forgive me if I got another tattoo right before all the upcoming photo opportunities during the holidays. I’ll forgo the ink on my skin for the printing press.

1) A while back I was chatting with a family friend. In the way of all Midwest conversations, the discussion flowed from predictions about the weather to medical ailments. Who has them, who’s succumbed to them, who will be next. We agreed that those who work in health care ought to be commended, especially those who care for the elderly. She mentioned how one particular nurse, hired to assist her husband before he died, was diligent about helping him maintain his vocabulary despite his Alzheimer's. She would bring magazines over, specifically outdoor-recreation themed publications, and ask him to identify the animals pictured. One night after the nurse had left for the day, her husband confided, “She’s a great gal, but I worry about her. She doesn’t seem to ever know the difference between a goose and a duck.”

2) I was recently asked to emcee an event. Like a slumber party game, I try to keep my script light as a feather, while my anxiety-filled body is stiff as a board. Afterwards, an attendee came up to me. “I’m sorry I was laughing so hard,” she said breathlessly. I had thrown in plenty of jokes, so I assumed she just thought I was funny. “A fly flew right into my mouth.” She held up her program, “But I spit it out. Then killed it.” And right there, above my professional headshot and bio, lay the smooshed remains of a fly. It is one of my favorite performance reviews to date.

3) I love tales about the before-times. The family photo of my grandfather lovingly cradling my infant-father in his lap, while simultaneously cradling a cigarette. Stories of my mom’s family taking road trips in the station wagon, where kids and luggage jostled restraint-free in the back. An acquaintance shared a story of a pre-9/11 plane trip during which the flight attendant made an announcement asking if there was an astronomer on board (I thought this was a lead-in to a long joke, but it wasn’t). A Star Trek fan and casual observer of the galaxies, he hit his call button and the flight attendant took him to the front of the plane. Once inside the cockpit, the captain pointed out something in the sky ahead and asked him to identify it. Not aliens. Not Klingons. It was a comet. He told the pilot everything he knew about the phenomenon and returned to his seat. Moments later, the captain came on the loudspeaker to announce the plane would be making a midair circle so all passengers could witness the cosmic light show. He then went on to repeat every fact and scientific jargon he’d just been told, sounding very much an expert: to boldly know what only one man knew before.

4) I was on a video call with my twin sister and baby nephew. He is learning about stories. Or at least, he is learning how to sit during story time. “Ask him what sound a dog makes,” my sister instructed. “What sound does a dog make?” He looked into the camera and very seriously told me, “Woof woof.” Succinct. Onomatopoeia. He built suspense and delivered! A natural storyteller. I hope the sequel includes kittens. Perhaps some birds. You never know when you’ll be asked to tell someone about birds.

Kayla Schmidt is a freelance writer and creative collaborator with The Good Kids. She's a North Dakota boomerang: originally from Minot, she took a detour to study in England before settling in Bismarck.

