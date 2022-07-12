Speaking out: An American crisis

Thomas Paine, the essayist of the American revolution wrote “American Crisis” on Dec. 23, 1776. His opening lines are famous. He said: “These are the times that try men’s souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will in this crisis, shrink for the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman. Tyranny, like hell is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph. What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly: it is dearness only that gives everything its value. Heaven knows how to put a proper price upon its goods; and it would be strange indeed if so celestial an article as freedom should not be highly rated.”

Words like tyranny and freedom can be overused and become meaningless. Americans do not have to make a gut-wrenching decision like taking up a weapon and fighting for your homeland like the brave Ukrainians are doing today. Americans casually use words like tyranny to describe federal regulations they don’t like or to declare they have the freedom not to wear a face mask.

Americans also believe selfishness is politically correct. Adam Smith wrote the clever phrase “enlightened self-interest,” which became the guiding principle of American Capitalism. Smith and many Americans believe that consumer demand for product will create a supply. Consumer demand, and provider competition will generate material plenty — the idea that everyone has enough food and shelter and critical products and services.

Not only do Americans believe in material plenty, but it has also become the touchstone value of economic systems. Communism is compared to capitalism based on how that economic system distributes “material plenty.” President Bill Clinton famously said, “it’s the economy, stupid.” President Donald Trump wanted to radically increase the nation’s Gross National Product (GNP) to prove he was a true leader. Americans often measure political performance on the economic conditions in their daily lives. Politicians often ask you about your pocketbook issues. Lowering taxes, stimulating the economy, creating jobs, getting the government off your back and out of your wallet. Catchy phrases to win elections.

So focused on the economy as the most important function of government, many Americans are looking away from the Jan. 6 hearings. The testimony of people in the White House during the insurrection tells an alarming story of a president bent on overturning the legitimate election of his rival. The vice president refused to do the president’s bidding and presided over the Senate who certified Biden’s election. The president, hearing that people were shouting “Hang Mike Pence,” supposedly said “he deserves it.” Most folks I know didn’t think anyone, let alone the president of the United States, would attempt such an ill-conceived coupe. Whether it was foolish and could never work, or a genuine threat to the lives of the vice president and members of Congress, it is an example of tyranny. The Jan. 6 insurrection was a crisis in America. It attacked the government’s ability to conduct elections.

The crisis continues. Many Americans still believe Trump’s lies. Some Americans are sunshine patriots and summer soldiers only interested in themselves. Others are digging in for the fight.

Those who stand by America now are fighting to defeat this tyranny of lies. In this ongoing crisis, American patriots in both political parties are fighting to preserve the government’s ability to conduct fair elections and the freedom to vote. Americans should thank them and join the fight. It is an American crisis.