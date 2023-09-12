Have you smelled the smoke from Canadian wildfires?

Have you heard the cries of fellow citizens from Arizona and Texas and Florida complaining about how blasted hot it’s been?

Have you seen the headlines about the devastation caused by fires in Maui? Or the melting ice sheets in Antarctica? Or the torrential rains in China? Or the number of ‘hottest days ever’?

Everyone has seen them, and we all know someone who has personally experienced a climate-related crisis.

As these experiences become pervasive, the number of climate change deniers in our country is at long last dwindling, even in a fossil fuel state like North Dakota that remains all in on coal, oil and natural gas.

The state has acknowledged that its support of energy from coal and oil brings with it a responsibility to offset some of the carbon emissions that result. It hopes to do so by sequestering carbon – burying it – far beneath the surface of ground.

Such plans clearly have detractors, and the technology is as yet unproven on a commercial scale. But sequestration is the state’s highest hope for having its cake and eating it too.

Jason Bohrer, president and CEO of the Lignite Energy Council, agrees. In a recent appearance on the Plain Talk Podcast, Bohrer acknowledged that climate change exists, that it is caused at least in part by humans, and that there is a need to slow it as best we can.

His comments came in support of Project Tundra, a billion-dollar-plus proposal to capture carbon emissions from the Milton Young Power Plant near Center and sequester them underground. Most state officials, as well as many energy industry groups in the state, are four-square behind Project Tundra.

Not that long ago, though, it was more common to deny the existence of climate change.

Today, the debate over climate change is over, contends Washington Post columnist Philip Bump. He points to data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communications to support the conclusion.

In 2010, the Yale Program reports, barely half of Americans believed the planet was warming. Today the deniers are outnumbered by 5 to 1.

In 2010 and 2011, a plurality thought that climate change was a fringe position, or at least “hotly contested” among the world’s scientists. It wasn’t true, but many believed it was. The tide has turned. Today more than three-quarters of Americans agree that a vast majority of scientists understand that climate change is real.

As a result, the Yale Program reports, somewhere around two-thirds of us now say we are somewhat or very worried about climate change. It’s easy to see why. Almost half now say they have been personally affected by climate change, whether by stifling heat, wildfires, floods or the like.

The American disagreement on climate change has morphed from whether it exists to what should be done about it.

Among conservatives and in fossil fuel states like ours, the prevailing perspective is that we should continue to use reliable sources of energy but find ways to eliminate the carbon that results from them. Hence carbon capture and sequestration.

The progressive perspective is that we should move as quickly as possible to end the use of fossil fuels so we don’t have to deal with the carbon.

Both solutions are hugely expensive.

It will cost more than $1 billion to capture and sequester the carbon from just one coal-fired plant in just one state. Another $1.2 billion in federal funding was announced last month for two projects in the south to directly remove carbon dioxide from the air, also using promising but unproven technology.

On the other end of the spectrum, eliminating coal and oil means spending billions on alternative sources of energy, and likely billions more to offset the devastation to fossil fuel employees and communities.

Most of us cannot really wrap our heads around spending billions of dollars.

But consider the consequences of not spending unfathomably huge sums. Just the air conditioning expense this year in Arizona and Texas is beyond comprehension, not to mention the human and infrastructure costs to respond to massive fires, dramatic floods, devastating hurricanes and other weather events. Plus all that and more for years to come.

We are just now beginning to realize that the politics of climate change has left us late to the game of doing something about it. We have fiddled while the earth burns.

It’s time to put away the fiddles and start saving the earth.