In a recent interview with the Bismarck Tribune Editorial Board, Gov. Doug Burgum bemoaned the amount of time legislators spent during the last session on so-called culture war issues. Those debates overshadowed more important topics, according to Burgum, who branded the session a “missed opportunity.”

Legislators tackled a number of other issues, from tax cuts to infrastructure, but an inordinate amount of time was spent on book bans, gender identity and abortion. Those issues received the most media attention, even though, as Burgum rightly points out, they are not the most important issues to the average North Dakotan.

Burgum is right to criticize the Legislature’s misfocus, but it rings a bit hollow coming after the session concluded. If the governor thought the Legislature passed too many culture war bills, he could have used his veto power more often, notwithstanding the ridiculous complaints from some legislators that he used it too much. Burgum signed 583 of the 590 bills that made it to his desk, including many of the bills he now claims were a waste of time.

In the face of Republican supermajorities and the potential for veto overrides, Burgum claims he had to “pick his spots” on vetoes. That sounds awfully close to an admission that he signed bills he thought were bad policy out of fear his vetoes would not be sustained. If so, he should have stood by his convictions when it actually mattered. Even if a veto is not ultimately sustained, it sends a strong message and shows political courage.

Some of the bills he vetoed were passed with veto-proof majorities in both chambers, but some were not, so it appears the likelihood of a legislative override was not his primary motivation when deciding which bills to veto.

Instead, it might have something to do with Burgum’s recent trip to Iowa and media speculation that he’s considering a run for the GOP presidential nomination. If Burgum does indeed have presidential aspirations, it would explain why he is now criticizing the Legislature’s focus on culture war bills, despite having signed many of them into law. It would explain why he signed one book banning bill but vetoed the other and was all over the map on bills dealing with gender issues.

If he really does have his sights on the presidential race, perhaps he’s trying to have it both ways, attempting to placate the hardcore culture warriors in his party while also appealing to the more moderate (and increasingly silent) wing.

Burgum might be betting that a middle-of-the-road approach will gain traction in a potentially crowded GOP presidential field currently led by avowed culture warriors like Trump and DeSantis. Anything is possible in presidential politics (as 2016 proved), so perhaps the political stars could somehow align for Burgum if he casts himself as a more reasonable and centrist alternative to the flame throwers in his party.

It seems more likely, however, that if he does throw his hat in the ring, Burgum will become yet another in a long line of governors who sputtered out early in the primaries, thinking they could ride the political fence to a presidential nomination. Burgum might learn that by trying to please everyone, he’ll wind up pleasing no one.

But it might be enough to raise some money and make the short list for a Cabinet position in a future Republican administration. Maybe that’s all this is really about.

It’s frustrating to watch a governor who started as a political outsider and supposed reformer now acting more like a typical, calculating politician, seemingly using his current office as a stepping stone to something else.