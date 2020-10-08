Speaking out: ADHD is a mixed bag of tricks and treats

In any case, I’m 30 years old. Silly rabbit, ADHD is for kids! Following my appointment, I avoided doing my dishes by going online to research. ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) has several subtypes: hyperactive, inattentive, or combined. And as one researcher declared, the underdiagnosis of females has created “a lost generation.” When I was in grade school in the 1990s, plenty of my male classmates were assessed and treated for ADHD. But girls generally don’t start exhibiting symptoms until they’re a little older, and often they internalize their struggle. Sugar and spice and daydreaming and disorganized behavior. This can manifest outwardly as low-confidence, anxiety, depression … oh shoot, my therapist was right.

One podcast described ADHD as a struggle with daily inertia. It’s hard for people with ADHD to get going and it’s hard to know when to stop. As in, putting my foot on the gas is a struggle and then knowing when to put on the brake is in turn, a gray area. This metaphor is quite apt, as I am also a self-diagnosed distracted-driver. After three decades of spinning my threadbare wheels, I’m mourning all the lost time and creative projects I’ve not completed and the people I’ve disappointed. As a freelance writer, I’ve found relief in the freedom of my schedule, though it comes at a cost. It turns out time blindness is a real dang thing (ask The Bismarck Tribune about their No. 1 Space Cadet Contributor). I’m prone to running late, and my projected timelines for assignments are nearly always wrong. I’ve often felt like I’m lazy, inexperienced, overly emotional, and an imposter, and after gobbling up a ton of articles, I found that many adult women with ADHD feel exactly the same way. We’re all a little haunted.