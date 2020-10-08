Speaking out: ADHD is a mixed bag of tricks and treats

“Look at this. A bag of bliss,” my little sister said as she threw a massive bag of mini Butterfingers into the shopping cart. October is my favorite month for many reasons, chocolate scoring high on the list. “And to think,” she continued, “of all the time wasted.”
As kids, my twin sister convinced our youngest sibling that Butterfingers were made of two simple ingredients: butter and fingers. Not the most imaginative prank, but it worked. Erica has only just discovered that she loves the rich, flaky candies, and laments the many years she refused to eat them.
I’ve also had a recent revelation that’s left me feeling unsatisfied, like a half-full pillowcase on Halloween night.
“You have ADHD,” my therapist told me after sitting through another one of my lengthy self-deprecating tirades. “No I don’t.” I said. “I had straight A’s in school. ADHD is for little boys named, like, Cody, who have crusty noses and always make video game noises.”
I was a star student (and procrastinator) from kindergarten through grad school. And I produce flawless work, even if I miss every single deadline. I suppose I often feel surpassed by my peers, and I do have a record of getting bored and self-sabotaging jobs and hobbies. Sure, I interrupt people, because I feel I have a pretty good idea on how they planned to end their own sentence. I have multiple sets of car keys and spare glasses and I buy a new pack of pens almost every other week. I made sure to include my disdain for folding laundry in my online dating profile because it’s been a sore spot in more than one relationship. It’s practically public knowledge that I’ve given up on ever going to the gym. Reps? As in “repetition”? I can not.
In any case, I’m 30 years old. Silly rabbit, ADHD is for kids! Following my appointment, I avoided doing my dishes by going online to research. ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) has several subtypes: hyperactive, inattentive, or combined. And as one researcher declared, the underdiagnosis of females has created “a lost generation.” When I was in grade school in the 1990s, plenty of my male classmates were assessed and treated for ADHD. But girls generally don’t start exhibiting symptoms until they’re a little older, and often they internalize their struggle. Sugar and spice and daydreaming and disorganized behavior. This can manifest outwardly as low-confidence, anxiety, depression … oh shoot, my therapist was right.
One podcast described ADHD as a struggle with daily inertia. It’s hard for people with ADHD to get going and it’s hard to know when to stop. As in, putting my foot on the gas is a struggle and then knowing when to put on the brake is in turn, a gray area. This metaphor is quite apt, as I am also a self-diagnosed distracted-driver. After three decades of spinning my threadbare wheels, I’m mourning all the lost time and creative projects I’ve not completed and the people I’ve disappointed. As a freelance writer, I’ve found relief in the freedom of my schedule, though it comes at a cost. It turns out time blindness is a real dang thing (ask The Bismarck Tribune about their No. 1 Space Cadet Contributor). I’m prone to running late, and my projected timelines for assignments are nearly always wrong. I’ve often felt like I’m lazy, inexperienced, overly emotional, and an imposter, and after gobbling up a ton of articles, I found that many adult women with ADHD feel exactly the same way. We’re all a little haunted.
October is ADHD Awareness Month and despite the drawbacks of the diagnosis, I’m trying to be more aware of how my newfound neurodivergence is OK. My unique perspective helps me in my creative profession. My hyperfocus for subjects I care about means I'm an encyclopedia of random knowledge. A scattered mind means I’m always searching for connections. And I find them. It might take a while to get where I’m trying to go, but like a long-awaited candy bar, the payoff is usually sweet.
Kayla Schmidt is a freelance writer and creative collaborator with The Good Kids. She's a North Dakota boomerang: originally from Minot, she took a detour to study in England before settling in Bismarck.
