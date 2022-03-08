Speaking out: Activism is about action, not gestures

All the Ukrainian flags on social media profiles have been tugging at my heart. Not in a sympathetic way. In a troubled one.

Then the other night I saw a post where people were arguing about the process to get a North Dakota bridge lit up in Ukraine colors and why the city lit up a different space instead. To me, it seemed like people were more active fighting to get the light display than they were active to solve the problem the light display represented. Is this activism?

Are lights and profile pictures really doing anything?

Do we think all the people of Kyiv sleeping in subway tunnels to avoid being bombed feel safer because we’ve put the Ukraine flag on our profile pictures?

Will Putin change course because our bridge is blue and yellow?

Will our own government or the EU or NATO be so moved by our memes?

This is 2022: People are violently dying and we’re updating our Facebook pictures. Seriously.

If we really truly care about Ukraine being invaded by Russia -- or really any geopolitical issue -- here are some options that might actually move the needle. This is by no means an exhaustive list.

Write or email our congressional delegation. In North Dakota, that’s Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, and Rep. Kelly Armstrong.

Donate to organizations giving aid in Ukraine. A list curated by NPR includes UNICEF, International Committee of the Red Cross, Doctors without Borders, Voices of Children and Ukraine Crisis Fund through CARE to name a few. Don’t think your $5 can’t help.

Reach out locally to organizations such as Global Neighbors to see if they need help with refugees here from any country. There’s no reason we should be incensed by Russia’s unprovoked invasion and not unprovoked invasions in other countries, too.

If you are so inclined, pray. Pray hard. But remember, God gave us hands and feet so that we can act, too.

If you have a business that in any way has ties to Russia and you can reduce them, adjust them or even sever them, do that. Kudos to those that are.

Pay attention to our local government -- city commission, school board, county commission, state Legislature. The governments that work the best and are the most helpful and effective are those where people care. But, please, be civil. Vitriol gets us nowhere.

Vote. We have elections coming up in June and November. Don’t sit on the sidelines.

By its nature, activism means to DO something, to ACT. So, let’s all be better than passive. You can still light a bridge or change your profile, but let’s not forget what real help looks like. As the list above shows, it’s not that hard or that out of reach to do something -- anything -- that will actually make a difference.

When not living it up as a wife and mom of three, Amanda Godfread is regional director of Make-A-Wish North Dakota and a co-host of the podcast, "Welcome to Our Box."

