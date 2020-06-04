Speaking out: Acknowledging hard truths in this moment

Here in North Dakota, unlike in the South, we are not used to talking about race. Yet, racism exists here just as much as in my hometown, but with a different history of Indigenous-white relations. By racism I don’t mean only overt prejudice or acts of violence. I mean any small judgment we hold in our hearts, learned from society, as well as systems that benefit me as a white person, whether through education, financial lending, legislative bodies, the criminal justice system, or simply how others treat me.

Class, gender and religion also play roles. But my white skin gives me implicit power, and I experience life differently than people of color. I was impressed by the May 28 statement of Bismarck native Carson Wentz, a white NFL player: “The institutional racism in this country breaks my heart and needs to stop. Can’t even fathom what the black community has to endure on a daily basis ... I don’t understand the society we live in that doesn’t value all human life.” Please read his statement in its entirety.

Last week seven protesters were shot in Louisville, Ky., the city where I began my career. Decades ago Thomas Merton, the white Trappist monk, had an epiphany at the corner of Louisville’s Fourth and Walnut streets -- now renamed Muhammad Ali Boulevard -- in which he realized all of humanity was one, and he devoted his life to peace, anti-racism, and social justice.