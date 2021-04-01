Speaking out: Absorbing the crash: A new view of Easter

I worked for a development corporation that had our main office in Mandan. We owned a company car, a 2010 Subaru Impresa. It was a fun car to drive, had a sunroof and a five-speed manual transmission. We put a lot of miles on it. One morning a colleague of mine was driving north on Highway 83 and fell asleep. He awoke and overcorrected, rolling the car numerous times. He ended up unconscious, hanging from his seat belt in the southbound ditch. Lucky for us all, an EMT was headed for work southbound to Bismarck and was the first at the scene. I met my colleague’s wife at the emergency waiting room. My colleague was released later that day.
The car was totaled by the insurance company and I went to get any remaining personal items from the car to where it had been towed. I took pictures and was awestruck by how that car took the horrible impact and still kept my colleague alive. What has that to do with Easter?
The car was designed to absorb the collision, sacrificing itself to protect the occupants. That is what three great thinkers did for us. Socrates, William Tyndale (translated the Bible into English) and Jesus of Nazareth. When you read the stories of their trials, all three were given an opportunity to recant their teachings. Socrates was charged with impiety against the Patheon of Athens and corruption of the youth of the city. Tyndale was charged with heresy, and Jesus was charged by the Jewish Council, of blasphemy, and by the Romans with treason for declaring himself King of the Jews.
All three chose death rather than to recant their teachings. Socrates drank hemlock, Tyndale was strangled on a stake and then his body burned, and Jesus was crucified by the Romans on a cross.
In each of these cases, the real offense was a different way of thinking. Their way of thinking offended the powers of the day, and those people are the ones who tried to stop it. However, in all three cases, the teachings of these three men far exceeded, in historic importance, the lives of those who executed them.
Subaru designers knew that it was not the survival of the car in the crash that mattered. Socrates, Tyndale and Jesus of Nazareth saw beyond their own lives and gave them up so that the truth they had come to understand would bless the generations that survived them. These thought leaders refused to use violence to defend themselves. Jesus famously admonished his followers to “put away your swords.” Tyndale contributed expressions in English that are a foundational part of the world’s thinking vocabulary. The Socratic method of questioning still helps the human quest to know what is true.
There are many courageous thought leaders of today. One political leader I appreciate is Congressman Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Illinois. Kinzinger is willing to forfeit his political career to teach his own version of the political truth. His truth telling is powerful.
A theologian I appreciate is Richard Rohr. Rohr is a courageously inclusive teacher who formed The Center for Action and Contemplation 40 years ago in Albuquerque, New Mexico. His daily meditations regularly reach 400,000 worldwide. Rohr and his colleagues teach emptying oneself (of traditional biases) to make room for the spirit of a “universal Christ.”
Good and thoughtful people, this Easter, absorb the angry violence of contemporary leaders, and proclaim the good news and enduring truth to the world that needs it. God’s speed to us all.
Bill Patrie has been recognized for his work as a cooperative developer by the National Farmers Union, the Association of Cooperative Educators and the National Cooperative Business Association.