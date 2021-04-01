Speaking out: Absorbing the crash: A new view of Easter

I worked for a development corporation that had our main office in Mandan. We owned a company car, a 2010 Subaru Impresa. It was a fun car to drive, had a sunroof and a five-speed manual transmission. We put a lot of miles on it. One morning a colleague of mine was driving north on Highway 83 and fell asleep. He awoke and overcorrected, rolling the car numerous times. He ended up unconscious, hanging from his seat belt in the southbound ditch. Lucky for us all, an EMT was headed for work southbound to Bismarck and was the first at the scene. I met my colleague’s wife at the emergency waiting room. My colleague was released later that day.

The car was totaled by the insurance company and I went to get any remaining personal items from the car to where it had been towed. I took pictures and was awestruck by how that car took the horrible impact and still kept my colleague alive. What has that to do with Easter?