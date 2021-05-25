Speaking out: A world in high definition

There’s been a misunderstanding. There always is. That’s because English is a tricky language. Like a teenager, it’s constantly redefining itself, growing faster than society can keep up with, and looking for ways to break rules and embarrass you.
Language makes communication messy. We all pull from highly individual context catalogs. Maybe we’re from different generations and we watched different commercials and cartoons. Or because we grew up in different towns and what you see as an empty field, my neighborhood calls a “Jumpin’ Judy” (I don’t know why, that’s just what it is). It could be a cultural thing: a potsticker vs. a pierogi vs. pedaheh. Even in North Dakota you have the “sloppy joe” faction and the “barbecue” crew. Vocabulary gets even more niche within families. In the Schmidt household, the tiny black beetles that appear during the changes in seasons were known as Elmer Fudds (I really don’t know why).
I’ve always liked to think about language. From word origins and idioms to the sound of words themselves. Maybe I’m searching for something. I’m told my twin sister and I had a secret language, but I’ve never been able to relocate it in my mind. Maybe it’s because after four years of French classes, all that I managed to ever really get the hang of was asking “What is this?” and declaring “I am going to the bank.” Once, at a traffic light, I was so deep in thought about vowels, I missed a whole cycle of lights. Red, green, yellow, red (eh, ee, eh, eh). Then the car behind me beeped (another “ee” sound!) and I realized that I was holding up traffic.
In sixth grade I was assigned to do a report on “Pericles and the Golden Age of Athens.” I don’t remember anything about the guy, but I do know I concluded the report with a statement saying something like “…although Pericles wasn’t always popular, he was a great leader.” My teacher docked me points for the word “great.” She had thought I meant “great” as in a "Great Job!" sticker on a spelling test or in the manner of Tony the Tiger. I had meant “great” in the way it was used in the Wizard of Oz (who is described as “the Great and Powerful”) or like all the underestimated orphans in my young adult books who were “destined for greatness.” I could have said, “the reign of Pericles was defined not only by his political prowess, but also by his formidable character -- a man remarkable in magnitude.” But I settled for “great” and a B+. Eleven years old was too young for nuance.
The trouble with words is that we all have different frames of reference. For most folks, the word “elope” evokes thoughts of a wonderfully romantic endeavor. My sister works at a nursing home, and a patient who has eloped has left the building without the necessary notice or guardian.
While I worked as an assistant during the legislative session, I loved hearing the debates over the verbiage in bills. There’s a big difference between placing a “shall” or a “may” into law. I was selected for jury duty a few weeks back. The jury’s decision came down to one word: extreme. We had to decide if the defendant had acted recklessly or recklessly with “extreme indifference.” Most commonly, we use “extreme” to describe sports or terroristic religious/political individuals. At one end of a spectrum, extreme means “not usual.” But it can also mean something “furthest removed from a given point.” It’s hard to define a word whose definition ranges on a scale of such extremity.
The jury went back and forth trying to determine if the adjective fit the crime. Arguing about word choice was a big part of my graduate school writing lectures, but our sentences were literal. This sentencing came with higher stakes. The law is purposeful when it uses vague or subjective terms. We rely on our peers to define our social mores and determine whether someone has defied the cultural code. A dictionary may offer 14 objective definitions for the same word, and we get to choose the one we believe fits best. Ultimately, our actions could be interpreted completely differently by judge, jury, or Jumpin’ Judy. Just something to mull over at your next traffic light.
Kayla Schmidt is a freelance writer and creative collaborator with The Good Kids. She's a North Dakota boomerang: originally from Minot, she took a detour to study in England before settling in Bismarck.