Speaking out: A world in high definition

In sixth grade I was assigned to do a report on “Pericles and the Golden Age of Athens.” I don’t remember anything about the guy, but I do know I concluded the report with a statement saying something like “…although Pericles wasn’t always popular, he was a great leader.” My teacher docked me points for the word “great.” She had thought I meant “great” as in a "Great Job!" sticker on a spelling test or in the manner of Tony the Tiger. I had meant “great” in the way it was used in the Wizard of Oz (who is described as “the Great and Powerful”) or like all the underestimated orphans in my young adult books who were “destined for greatness.” I could have said, “the reign of Pericles was defined not only by his political prowess, but also by his formidable character -- a man remarkable in magnitude.” But I settled for “great” and a B+. Eleven years old was too young for nuance.