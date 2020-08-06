Speaking out: A tribute to my late grandmother

I never got to meet my paternal grandmother, Teresa Winbauer. She died in 1978, when my dad was a young man. Throughout my life, I have heard things about her here and there, but talking about her is undoubtedly difficult for the people who knew her best.
I recently Googled my name to see what was all out there in the world of the internet. One of the results I found was not actually about me, but instead was about my grandmother, Teresa. It was the history of Pride Inc., which is a local nonprofit that assists people with special needs.
Pride Inc.’s history starts out with a quote from a letter my grandmother wrote to her friend in 1975: “We are all our brother's keepers. Some of us are called to be parents, some are called to be friends. Some are called to serve professionally, or to enact laws. All of us are called to love, which means to accept the developmentally disabled person as a citizen of our community, our state and nation, assuring them the opportunity for the achievement of their potential, human dignity and freedom to be." From there, Pride Inc. was formed, and my grandmother was a charter board member with notable names like Judge Robert Vogel and Sam McQuade Sr.
After seeing the information about her on the Pride Inc. website, I searched the internet for my grandmother’s obituary. I was able to locate the obituary, which presented even more achievements of my grandmother’s. I learned she was a member of a governor-selected task force on human services. She served as vice chairwoman of the state council on developmental disabilities, and she was serving as the governmental affairs chairwoman of the state Association for Retarded Children. (While cognizant of the now-derogatory term, that is what the association was called during that time period.) Additionally, my grandmother worked as a legal secretary for several state's attorneys in Morton County.
I can rightfully assume that my grandmother was passionate about serving individuals with disabilities because her oldest son, my uncle Charlie, has developmental disabilities. She not only devoted her life to helping him, but she devoted her life to helping others. She was, and still is, inspirational.
In her far-too-short life, Teresa Winbauer left a legacy. I can only imagine the remarkable things my grandmother would have accomplished in North Dakota had she lived past the age of 45.
After learning more about my grandmother, it became apparent that I have followed in her footsteps without even knowing it. I engage in public speaking events, am involved in the community, and am a year away from being a licensed attorney. My parents have sometimes joked about not knowing where I “get it from.” Knowing what I do now about my grandmother, I am confident that my ambition and calling come from her.
My grandmother was a strong woman who worked hard and made change. I hope to emulate the person she was throughout my lifetime and make her proud.
Katie Winbauer, a Bismarck native, is a student at the University of North Dakota School of Law where she is the Outside Articles Editor of the North Dakota Law Review. She serves as president of the North Dakota Student Media Association and has been a local speaker for the March for Our Lives movement.
