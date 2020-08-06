Speaking out: A tribute to my late grandmother

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I never got to meet my paternal grandmother, Teresa Winbauer. She died in 1978, when my dad was a young man. Throughout my life, I have heard things about her here and there, but talking about her is undoubtedly difficult for the people who knew her best.

I recently Googled my name to see what was all out there in the world of the internet. One of the results I found was not actually about me, but instead was about my grandmother, Teresa. It was the history of Pride Inc., which is a local nonprofit that assists people with special needs.

Pride Inc.’s history starts out with a quote from a letter my grandmother wrote to her friend in 1975: “We are all our brother's keepers. Some of us are called to be parents, some are called to be friends. Some are called to serve professionally, or to enact laws. All of us are called to love, which means to accept the developmentally disabled person as a citizen of our community, our state and nation, assuring them the opportunity for the achievement of their potential, human dignity and freedom to be." From there, Pride Inc. was formed, and my grandmother was a charter board member with notable names like Judge Robert Vogel and Sam McQuade Sr.