Speaking out: A patriotic dream for Independence Day

Are you patriotic?

When the national anthem plays do you spring to your feet, feel a lump in your throat and shivers on your back? Or when "America the Beautiful" is sung? Or when you recall the great declaration stating, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain inalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.”?

Not that being patriotic requires an emotional response to concepts related to love of country.

But as our nation draws ever closer to its 246th birthday, patriotism seems still to be an attribute most of us want in on.

There also seems to be ample evidence that Americans have vastly differing notions of what constitutes patriotism.

By definition, patriotism means being proud of, devoted to, and supportive of your country.

It’s difficult these days to imagine any people more patriotic than the Ukrainians, whose resolve and hope is unshakable even in the face of overwhelming adversity imposed by a bigger, stronger, richer bully.

We were once that way in the USA. After coming to America in the early 1800s to study the world’s newest democracy, Frenchman Alexis de Toqueville found a society comprised of different people from different countries without common ideas, routines or a national character. They were, he wrote, “peculiarly patriotic,” because any foreigner’s criticism of their country bound them tightly together.

Today, the richest, most advanced and most privileged country on earth faces toxic political divisions stirred up by base emotions like anger, hate and distrust. Gallop reports that the percentage of Americans who are extremely or very proud of their country has fallen from 69% in 2003 to 42% in 2020. Likely the number is even smaller today.

Part of that may be that some Americans who claim to be patriots are actually nationalists. There is nothing patriotic about forcefully pushing against a police line, breaking down windows and doors to the historic Capitol building, and threatening violence on elected officials doing their jobs. Just the opposite is true.

In our country, patriotism means embracing democratic ideals that encourage vigorous debate concluded by decisions based on majority rule.

What else constitutes patriotism?

Is it using threats and bully tactics to intimidate people who have a different perspective or point of view and to encourage loud voices to drown out any opposing voices?

Is it using parliamentary maneuvering and games of upsmanship to “win” even when the majority disagrees?

Is it twisting rules and procedures in order to pack the judiciary with ideologues?

Is it telling lies, say, about whether an election is fraudulent, even when you know it’s not?

Is it arguing legal concepts you know to be false and legal claims you know to be unsubstantiated in hopes of overturning an appropriate result?

Is it using whatever means, even if ethically questionable or morally corrupt, to justify an end?

To all of these, the answer is no. They aren’t patriotic, they promote a decline in patriotism.

Because these nefarious and objectionable tactics have become increasingly common, Americans have lost faith in our ideals and our institutions. We don’t trust Congress, we don’t trust the Supreme Court, we don’t trust the White House, we don’t trust big business or big oil or big boxes.

When we don’t trust anything we are negative about everything.

Wouldn’t it be wonderful if, starting with next week’s celebrations of Independence Day, there would be a patriotic renaissance? A time when even disagreement is done positively and in the spirit of achieving the common good?

Sure, it’s naive. But isn’t naivete better than negativity, distrust, anger and lies?

Patriotism requires positivity. And sincerity. And honor. And pride in our country. And seeing what unites us more clearly than what divides us.

What if, this divided July 4, we allowed the words of Katharine Lee Bates to unite us: “America! America! God shed his grace on thee. And crown thy good with brotherhood, from sea to shining sea.”

Brotherhood.

Steve Andrist, Bismarck, is co-chair of the North Dakota News Cooperative and former executive director of the North Dakota Newspaper Association.

