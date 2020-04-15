Speaking out: A love letter to the U.S. Postal Service

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Every time I open my email, it’s like trying to have a picnic, but the hornets are hovering and no matter where you move your blanket, they find you. Winged pests and emails: where do they keep coming from? I just want to enjoy my sandwich in peace, but inboxes and sandboxes offer no respite.

For some reason, it’s different with physical mail. Opening my mailbox and finding a hand-addressed letter is like having a picnic and all the woodland creatures join you for a beautiful tableau. A bunny nibbles on some crumbs at your feet. A songbird whistles a soothing tune. The letter contains a gift card, a newspaper clipping and a shaky signature. Your grandmother. She misses you.

Children are offered a magical perspective of the mail delivery system. Mr. McFeely’s route schedule was consistently disrupted by warm chats with Mr. Rogers; Reba the Mail Lady delivered Pee Wee’s personal correspondence; "Blue’s Clues" had an earworm of a song dedicated to the mail. As adults, our most famous mailmen include Cliff Clavin of "Cheers" and Newman on "Seinfeld." One is a know-it-all barfly and the other, an obvious villain. Maybe the difference is, as kids we primarily get birthday cards and as an adult, we only get what we don’t ask for. I personally am the constant recipient of Midco account statements (even though I keep signing up for e-alerts. Who knows?) and coupons for Subway.