Speaking out: A love letter to the U.S. Postal Service

Every time I open my email, it’s like trying to have a picnic, but the hornets are hovering and no matter where you move your blanket, they find you. Winged pests and emails: where do they keep coming from? I just want to enjoy my sandwich in peace, but inboxes and sandboxes offer no respite.
For some reason, it’s different with physical mail. Opening my mailbox and finding a hand-addressed letter is like having a picnic and all the woodland creatures join you for a beautiful tableau. A bunny nibbles on some crumbs at your feet. A songbird whistles a soothing tune. The letter contains a gift card, a newspaper clipping and a shaky signature. Your grandmother. She misses you.
Children are offered a magical perspective of the mail delivery system. Mr. McFeely’s route schedule was consistently disrupted by warm chats with Mr. Rogers; Reba the Mail Lady delivered Pee Wee’s personal correspondence; "Blue’s Clues" had an earworm of a song dedicated to the mail. As adults, our most famous mailmen include Cliff Clavin of "Cheers" and Newman on "Seinfeld." One is a know-it-all barfly and the other, an obvious villain. Maybe the difference is, as kids we primarily get birthday cards and as an adult, we only get what we don’t ask for. I personally am the constant recipient of Midco account statements (even though I keep signing up for e-alerts. Who knows?) and coupons for Subway.
My grandpa was a rural mail carrier based in Wilton. He had a truck with the steering wheel on the right, which is just about the coolest thing a grandpa can own. Besides his toupee, which lived on a styrofoam head in the bathroom. My grandma loved to make her own greeting cards. Every Halloween she’d create little ghosts made of a dime wrapped in a used dryer sheet. Draw a face on that and you have a 10 cent spooky delivery. When my grandparents retired they traveled across the country and sent all six of their granddaughters a postcard every week. To this day, I love sending postcards from my travels. It doesn’t matter if it’s Winnipeg, or Newcastle-Upon-Tyne or Bottineau. It doesn’t matter that I’ll arrive home long before the card does. I want to write a brief message about the weather and imagine my handwriting traveling as many miles as me, passing through a vast system to end up in my parents’ mailbox and ultimately under a pile of bills on the counter. It’s a simple life, that of a postcard, but even the simplicity of slow correspondence is a thrill of its own.
And the United States Postal Service’s history is thrilling. I visited the Smithsonian National Postal Museum a couple years ago when I was in Washington, D.C. (admission is free, so I made sure to buy a ton of postcards and send them to all seven of the addresses I have memorized). People have shipped babies (the early 1900s were wild); people have sent bombs and anthrax (there’s a whole exhibit dedicated to terrorism via snail mail); and then there was Owney, a dog who became the Rail Mail Service mascot in the late 1800s and collected tokens from postal workers all across the country. He’s stuffed now and on display, and although he’s a little scruffy and dull in the eyes, he’s still a Very Good Boy.
My sister and her husband operate a small business, designing and building industrial-style shelving and home decor. They depend on the USPS to deliver their products all over the U.S. My grandpa still gets grouchy when I don’t include the full nine digit zip code on my letters. Every post office I walk into hasn’t been updated since at least the 1970s and I love how everything from the counters to the envelopes are brown and held together with packing tape. I keep emails in my inbox for when I inevitably have to “follow up on that.” I keep all my letters, greeting cards and postcards to remember all the people and places I’m connected to. Here I am, United States Postal Service, signed, sealed, delivered, I’m yours.
Kayla Schmidt is a freelance writer and creative collaborator with The Good Kids. She's a North Dakota boomerang: originally from Minot, she took a detour to study in England before settling in Bismarck.
