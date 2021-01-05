Speaking out: A cup of kindness

The American people have accepted a simplistic explanation for reality. The 2020 election, to many people, was as simple as “are you for Trump or you are against him?" But 2021 is not about Trump, and it is not even about Biden. The year 2021 needs to be about what we want America to be, not about what it has been. It is not about the personality differences among people, but the values they hold in common. Things we really value -- not political ideologies or personalities that mean little to us personally.

2021 is a new year with great challenges and both political parties running on empty. But empty is not a bad thing. Emptiness is sometimes a good thing. The psychiatrist Scott Peck describes the four stages of achieving community as 1. Pseudo community (everything is going to be fine), 2. Chaos, (active, intentional disorder), 3. Emptiness (physically and emotionally exhausted, nothing left), and 4. Community, (where 2 + 2 becomes 5.) Emptiness leads to truth telling, such as “here is what I have always wanted, and I don’t care anymore what anyone else thinks.” Truth telling is contagious, and people recognize they want the same things and enter community.