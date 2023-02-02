As the 1990s dawned, North Dakotans, especially in rural communities, were worrying about whether it was at all possible to reverse the trend of outmigration and depopulation.

Farms were getting bigger and bigger, and rural communities were getting smaller and smaller. The downward spiral was on a fast track and picking up speed.

In the far northwest corner of the state a group of mostly farmers in Burke and Divide counties had hatched a plan to try to slow the train. They wanted to band together to launch a hog farrowing operation that would grow animal agriculture.

They had meeting after meeting, eventually forming a group they called Quality Pork Producers, and started figuring out how they could rebuild animal agriculture in an area where there once were cows, pigs and chickens on just about every farm.

They wanted to start a corporation so they could pool their resources in whatever amount each one could afford, and convince a couple of business operators in town to join in the effort to grow a community that was withering away.

Quickly they learned they couldn’t do it. North Dakota’s 1932 anti-corporate farming law wouldn’t permit unrelated farmers from operating farm corporations, and it certainly wouldn’t allow town folk who don’t farm to join in the effort.

The only real option under North Dakota law was to form a cooperative which, despite some limitations, they did. Quality Pork Cooperative was born, strapped for cash as it was, and lasted nearly 10 years before many people lost a lot of money.

So desperate were community members for some positive development that a number of town folk even bought debentures from the co-op. These basically were loans with no collateral or other guarantee that the money would ever be repaid. In other words, they were donations to a community cause.

In 1993, at the request of farmers involved with Quality Pork, Crosby state Sen. John Andrist (yes, a relative) introduced a bill proposing to change the law so that farmers could join together to form small corporations to add value to ag production. There were limits – no crop farming could be involved and at least 30 percent of the owners would have to be farmers.

Quality Pork members would have loved to have had the option the bill offered, but legislators weren’t ready. It was killed in the Senate by a vote of 32-16.

Twenty-two years later, legislators were ready, and passed a bill to craft an exemption to the anti-corporate farming law that would allow farmers to establish small corporations for dairy and swine production.

But the people weren’t ready. Led by the North Dakota Farmers Union, the bill was referred to a vote of the people, and 76 percent of those voting rejected small dairy and swine corporations.

Are people ready yet?

Today, 30 years after legislators decided not to change the law to help Quality Pork members, the same issue is back in legislators' hands, with the strong backing of Gov. Doug Burgum.

House Bill 1371, introduced by a group of 10 legislators who are mostly farmers, once again proposes to craft an exemption that would allow small corporations to conduct animal agriculture.

The reason for the proposal is clear. While North Dakota can grow wheat and other small grains with the best of them, we lag far, far behind in cattle, hogs, turkeys and other animals.

Proponents say the anti-corporate farming law is the culprit. Burgum says neighboring states, which have corporate farming exemptions for some animal agriculture, “are kicking the stuffing out of us.”

Farmers Union, concerned about large corporate feedlots and investors from around the world, again is leading the opposition.

Here’s the thing. Both sides have identified the same problem, but they disagree on how to solve it. Is it too much to ask that they sit down together to seek common ground – to compromise – for the good of us all?

Maybe HB1371 isn’t the end all. But can it be tweaked, perhaps limiting corporate ownership to a preponderance of North Dakota farmers? Are there other solutions that should be on the legislative table?

You can only imagine how our economy may have been impacted if we’d figured this out 30 years ago when Quality Pork members desperately asked for help.

Let’s not wait another 30 years to figure out a way to give new tools to our farmers, ranchers and communities.