Speaking out: 3 universal rules that apply to all

We all have assumptions about what behaviors need to be prohibited. We can imagine the frustration Moses had before he issued his 10 commandments. Managing a migrating band of thousands of people was not an easy thing. The commandments Moses gave to the Hebrews reflected a condensed version of what would become laws in societies all over the world. While it is true that different cultures have different values, three of the commandments seem relevant to most. They also seem relevant to those of us living in the 21st century in the United States.
Wealthy and famous people have violated the rights of women and in many cases gotten away with it. Some wealthy and famous people have lied and stolen other peoples’ money without going to jail. Their money bought legal defense that allowed the behavior without punishment.
But it would be wrong to think that people keep the three commandments against lying, stealing and adultery because of fear of punishment. People are honest, respect other people’s property and are faithful to their partners because they have learned to live that way and it has become a habit. People follow useful rules because of the benefit they bring, not because they fear punishment for breaking them. People drive on the right-hand side of the road in America, not because it is the law, which it is, but because driving on the left-hand side of the road will result in a head-on collision.
Lying has awful consequences, also. Lying to yourself is a mental illness; lying to others ruptures relationships. Being a pathological liar means an illness with damaging symptoms. Parents tell their children, don’t ever lie to me -- and don’t feel you ever need to. Telling the truth is one of the most important rules in all societies, is a legal requirement and is a good habit.
Stealing something may look easier than working for it. People needing immediate gratification don’t like to work and wait for something they want. Companies that pollute the environment have the immediate gratification of profits, but they are stealing clean air or water from the public. Poaching wildlife is taking what doesn’t belong to you. Telephone scams steal desperately needed money from fragile people who have worked hard for it. All societies recognized it is important not to steal. Respect for public and private property is a good habit.
Fidelity to one’s partner also is good. Not every human being needs a partner, but where those partnerships exist, the parties have agreed to be faithful to each other. This is a big rule, solemnly agreed to in church weddings with the words, “as long as we both shall live.” Not being faithful to your partner is similar to lying and stealing. The consequences are awful for children, society and the partners. Fidelity to your partner is a good habit.
Let us agree that being faithful to your partner, telling the truth and never stealing applies to all people, regardless of their station in life. Those rules apply to movie stars, politicians, wealthy people, working people, unemployed people, religious people and those who have no religion. These three rules universally apply to all members of society.
Society can’t condone, lying, stealing or adultery. We need to agree on this beyond politics and religion. Some folks think these three and other commandments are so important they should be posted in public places. I don’t know if that will encourage compliance, but I do know we shouldn’t vote for people who lie, steal or commit adultery. It is not true that everyone does.
Bill Patrie has been recognized for his work as a cooperative developer by the National Farmers Union, the Association of Cooperative Educators and the National Cooperative Business Association.
