Speaking out: 3 universal rules that apply to all

Lying has awful consequences, also. Lying to yourself is a mental illness; lying to others ruptures relationships. Being a pathological liar means an illness with damaging symptoms. Parents tell their children, don’t ever lie to me -- and don’t feel you ever need to. Telling the truth is one of the most important rules in all societies, is a legal requirement and is a good habit.

Stealing something may look easier than working for it. People needing immediate gratification don’t like to work and wait for something they want. Companies that pollute the environment have the immediate gratification of profits, but they are stealing clean air or water from the public. Poaching wildlife is taking what doesn’t belong to you. Telephone scams steal desperately needed money from fragile people who have worked hard for it. All societies recognized it is important not to steal. Respect for public and private property is a good habit.

Fidelity to one’s partner also is good. Not every human being needs a partner, but where those partnerships exist, the parties have agreed to be faithful to each other. This is a big rule, solemnly agreed to in church weddings with the words, “as long as we both shall live.” Not being faithful to your partner is similar to lying and stealing. The consequences are awful for children, society and the partners. Fidelity to your partner is a good habit.