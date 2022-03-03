Speaking out: 2022’s ballot measure slate is shaping up

At the start of the year, three petitions were being circulated for signatures to become statewide ballot measures. Because the Legislature has not put forth any ballot measures for 2022, this means that all of this year's potential measures were initiated by residents of North Dakota.

All three petitions also sought to change our state constitution. This is noteworthy because it’s a little unusual for a North Dakotan election year to have neither any statutory (Century Code) measures, nor any measures coming from the Legislature.

Ultimately, a potential constitutional measure to legalize cannabis didn’t meet the criteria to participate in North Dakota’s 2022 elections. That leaves us with only two viable potential measures. The first seeks term limits for North Dakota legislators and governors. It is awaiting official approval from the secretary of state and will almost certainly appear on our November ballot.

The second potential statewide measure deals with criteria for introducing and passing constitutional measures. Having missed the Feb. 14 deadline to be on our June 14 ballot, its sponsors have until April 22 to submit the signatures required to participate in the Nov. 8 election.

Sponsors of the term limits petition have opted for an interesting strategy. The group deliberately missed the deadline to appear on our June ballot by mere hours. By filing their petition’s 46,000 signatures with the secretary of state on Feb. 15, the term limits measure can only be slated for the November election. This means that the North Dakota for Term Limits team gathered signatures so quickly that they could choose whether they wanted their measure to come before the June or the November electorate. They opted for November, effectively tripling the measure’s voter turnout when compared with typical June election turnout.

Important differences exist between the June and November elections in North Dakota. While a majority of June voters also vote in November, many November voters don’t participate in the preceding June election. As a result, a measure placed on the June ballot of a midterm election year is likely to receive a mere 80,000 to 100,000 votes cast on the issue. Meanwhile, we can expect a measure in a November midterm election to receive 225,000 to 325,000 votes for or against the measure.

While both elections are equally legitimate in legal terms, the greater voter participation in November elections can inspire more confidence in results. Jared Hendrix, lead sponsor of the term limits measure, confirms this strategy: “We believe there is a mandate from the people behind term limits. We want to have a higher voter participation to make that clear,” he shared.

It’s clear that more North Dakotans participate in November elections. But is greater turnout associated with a higher proportion of "Yes" votes? I looked at data from past elections, and higher turnout is indeed associated with slightly higher percentages of "Yes" votes. But the correlation is weak. Most measures will live or die by the popularity of their policies, whether they are easy to understand, and whether their proponents or opponents are more persuasive.

We’ll have to wait to see if we’re voting on one or two measures this November, but you don’t have to wait to request to vote by mail. As I’ve said before, voting by mail can help us vote smarter. Visit vote.nd.gov/absentee to secure your mail ballot.

Ellie Shockley is a political psychologist, social scientist and education researcher. This column represents her personal views and not the views of any organization. She completed a doctorate at the University of Chicago and postdoctorate at Nebraska. She lives in Mandan. Find her past columns at EllieShockley.com

