Ross Douthat: The ghost of Margaret Sanger

Are you convinced? I expect not. Maybe you think the decline of the two-parent family is strictly about deindustrialization. Maybe you believe the benefits of abortion access for minority women outweigh whatever power lower birthrates cost the African American community writ large.

Maybe you think the nuclear family was itself a form of white or Western oppression, and any anti-racism that requires its revival isn’t worthy of the name. (This appears to be the position of the official Black Lives Matters organization.) Or maybe you simply think abortion is an absolute human right, which must be defended even if, as policy, it appears to have a disparate racial impact.

Each of these claims could spin out another column in response. For now, I just want the skeptical reader to consider, through the case of Planned Parenthood’s history and abortion’s social consequences, just how complicated the questions opened up by concepts like structural racism and the racism/anti-racism binary can become.

Followed rigorously to their conclusions, they may lead to surprising or inconvenient ideological conclusions, to intersectional dilemmas no doctrine can resolve, or just to a deep uncertainty about the best path to racial redress.

Or they might even lead to a creeping sense that Thomas has a point: that at the very moment that America finally granted African Americans full citizenship, it also embarked on a separate social revolution, whose most ruthless feature — the belief that equality and liberty require removing protections from unborn human life — left a specific stamp on the African American experience, just as the most ruthless features of our history always do.

Ross Douthat writes for the New York Times. His syndicated column appears on Wednesdays.

