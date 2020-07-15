Ross Douthat: The Chinese decade

But there is another way to look at things. It’s possible that we’re nearing a peak of U.S.-China tension not because China is poised to permanently overtake the United States as a global power, but because China itself is peaking — with a slowing growth rate that may leave it short of the prosperity achieved by its Pacific neighbors, a swiftly aging population, and a combination of self-limiting soft power and maxed-out hard power that’s likely to diminish, relative to the U.S. and India and others, in the 2040s and beyond.

Instead of a Chinese Century, in other words, the coronavirus might be ushering in a Chinese Decade, in which Xi Jinping’s government behaves with maximal aggression because it sees an opportunity that won’t come again.

That aggression has inward and outward manifestations. The inward form is the attempt to lock in Han preeminence in China by forcibly suppressing non-Han birthrates, so that population decline doesn’t lead to swings in ethnic power. The outward form is what you see in Hong Kong and might see with Taiwan soon — an attempt to reach greedily for Greater China goals because the odds of success look better now than in the further future.