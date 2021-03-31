Ross Douthat: How does a baby bust end?

The crude version of this hypothesis, that America has a baby bust because we don’t spend enough on the social safety net, is clearly wrong: Many European countries have lower birthrates than ours despite more generous child allowances and maternity benefits. There’s decent evidence that direct spending on families pushes birthrates up, but on the margins rather than dramatically.

Likewise, economic growth alone isn’t enough, since U.S. fertility rates continued falling even once the post-Great Recession economic recovery accelerated.

But maybe what you need is both — to give families more money and parental benefits and to give them a long economic expansion whose gains are widely shared. Call this the Joe Biden-baby-boom hypothesis, which we may be about to test: If you spend on family benefits and run the economy hot enough, maybe fertility rates will finally begin to float back up.

This is the ideal scenario for pronatalist liberals, because it would mean more kids without more social conservatism. The second scenario for a fertility recovery, though, involves exactly that: a kind of neo-traditionalist turn, answering the socially liberal swing of the last two decades, that leads to people marrying earlier and having more kids for reasons of values rather than just economics.