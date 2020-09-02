Paul Krugman: Trump had one good response to COVID-19. His party killed it.

This expansion of aid to the unemployed did double duty. It alleviated hardship, letting laid-off workers continue to pay rent and put food on the table. And it supported overall spending much more effectively than those stimulus checks, most of which were probably just saved.

Who deserves credit for this very good policy? A recent Times article describes Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin as the “architect” of the CARES Act and the bill as a “victory” for Trump. Actually, however, the crucial unemployment provisions were devised largely by Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and the most you can say about Mnuchin and Trump is that they didn’t reject Democratic demands that these provisions be included.

That’s something, I guess.

But Republicans hated that $600 supplement, insisting — with no evidence — that it discouraged workers from taking jobs. Trump appeared to agree, and — perhaps buoyed by rising stocks — encouraged Senate Republicans to take a hard line as key provisions of the CARES Act expired. And because Republicans refused to extend crisis aid, or make a good-faith counteroffer, the supplement expired a month ago, even though we’re still down 13 million jobs from where we were in February.

And no, $300 for some workers for a few weeks doesn’t fill the hole.