Paul Krugman: Should only the little people pay taxes?

So tax evasion mainly involves business income — or, rather, “business” income, because it takes place via partnerships and other entities such as S corporations that are mainly accounting fictions rather than entities producing actual goods and services. There are some legitimate reasons these entities are allowed to exist, for example to help in retirement planning. But they also offer ways to hide income from the tax authorities: underreported cash inflows, exaggerated costs, personal perks — like the apartment the Trump Organization provided its chief financial officer — reported as business expenses rather than individual income.

And these opportunities to hide income are concentrated at the top; one recent estimate is that more than 20% of the income of the top 1% goes unreported.

So how can anyone justify failing to crack down on these abuses?

As best I can tell, Republicans opposing stronger tax enforcement are barely even trying to justify themselves, except by bringing up old, long-debunked claims that the IRS targeted conservative groups. Yet they seem determined to defend the privileges of wealthy tax cheats. Why?

Obviously some big tax cheats are also big political donors. What I’d suggest is that the cheats’ clout within the GOP has actually increased as the party has gotten crazier.