Paul Krugman: Market madness in the pandemic

Stock markets never bear much relationship to the real economy, but these days they don’t seem to have much to do with reality in general.

So what is going on in the market? Think of it as a play in three acts (so far).

The first act was the huge decline that markets experienced as the threat from COVID-19 became clear. This decline reflected justified concerns about future profits, but it also reflected a developing financial crisis: For a few weeks credit markets were seizing up pretty much the same way they did in 2008.

The Federal Reserve, however, has been there and done that. It moved quickly, buying bonds, establishing special lending facilities, and essentially doing whatever it took to lubricate markets and keep money flowing freely.

The result was the second act of the play, a stock rebound that made up about half of the losses from the initial plunge.

Up to that point the behavior of stock prices generally made sense. But then came the third act, a surge in prices that eliminated most of the previous losses and drove the Nasdaq to a new high. And this surge bore all the usual signs of a bubble.