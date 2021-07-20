Paul Krugman: How big spending got its groove back

Also, many of the people who hectored the Obama administration about debt seemed to reveal a lot about their true motives by going quiet during the Trump years.

Now, it’s true that the big spending plans in the pipeline include “pay-fors” — that is, they include offsetting savings and revenue increases, so they won’t explicitly involve simply borrowing to pay for public investment. But the dissipation of debt panic means that Democrats won’t worry too much about how convincing those pay-fors look.

Fourth, the field of economics has become much more evidence-based than it used to be — and economists have assembled a great deal of data pointing to the benefits of public spending, especially aid to families with children. Conservatives will still insist that all government spending is wasteful, because that’s what they do, but the fact is that there is now strong evidence for major payoffs for the kind of spending Democrats are proposing.

An aside: To the extent that any spending will receive bipartisan support, it will be on “hard” infrastructure such as roads and bridges, which do indeed need a lot of work. But for what it’s worth, there’s an even stronger case for very high returns on “soft” spending on people, which makes up the bulk of the Democratic proposal.