Mural-related threats reflect badly on Bismarck

Bismarck State College is very proud of decades of providing workforce for power plants, coal mines, and other energy industries here in North Dakota and around the nation. No single school anywhere has a footprint like BSC across the nation’s energy industries.
BSC is also very proud of our alumnus and 2016 Rising Star Shane Balkowitsch. As a local entrepreneur and businessman, Shane has created a thoroughly unique artistry in images of contemporary individuals using a very old technology, the wet-plate collodion process. His work has been published internationally and has been recognized and housed by the Smithsonian and Library of Congress -- including a wet plate photograph he took of the young woman Greta Thunberg.
What BSC is not proud of is the recent negative reaction some in our community displayed to Shane’s plan to exhibit his Thunberg photograph on a building in downtown Bismarck. Hate-filled language and threats of vandalism and boycotts are a terrible reflection on Bismarck. What has that behavior accomplished? Did the spewing of hate and threats of property violence in any way change the economic equation challenging the coal-power-related industries? Did this hate affect the price of natural gas that is challenging that industry? Did this hate in any way change the conversation around the future of some plants and mines? The answer to those questions is, of course, “no.”
You have free articles remaining.
The hateful actions of some in our community did nothing to change the reality of the energy marketplace. What is happening now is a result of market realities -- which, for those who spewed hate, were not caused by a 17-year-old Swedish girl or an artistic photograph of her likeness.
Shame on the person who told the business owners that their business was “an embarrassment to our state.” Really? The embarrassment to our state is the ugly behavior -- the insults and threats. Those actions make Bismarck a less attractive place for businesses, families and young people.
We all understand the fear and anger that have been generated by market tensions within our state’s workhorse industry. But that in no way justifies the hate and threats against art, an artist, or a business that has nothing to do with those tensions.
So, about those who attacked Mr. Balkowitsch and the businesspeople downtown, they accomplished two things: they made Bismarck look hateful at a national level, and they made Fargo look good.
One doesn’t have to agree with everything or anything Ms. Thunberg says. But like it or not, she’s an international figure and was Time Magazine’s Person of the Year. Therefore, Mr. Balkowitsch photographed her during her visit to Standing Rock. He offered a mural of that visit as a gift to our community. We should be celebrating the spirit in his gift giving and his artistry. I know that the better angels of our community thank him for the offer, even though the mural will now reside in Fargo. What a shame our children and citizens can’t enjoy it here in Bismarck, Mr. Balkowitsch’s hometown.
Larry Skogen is president of Bismarck State College.