Mona Charen: You can choke on schadenfreude

Andrew Sullivan recalled that it was none other than Joe Biden who took the lead, during the Obama administration, in revising standards of proof in sexual assault cases on college campuses. "Biden is now claiming simply that he never did what Tara Reade said he did. Let's posit that he didn't. Too bad. If he were to attempt to defend himself, by his own campus logic ... he would be barred any knowledge of what he was precisely accused of."

But hold on, doesn't it matter if Biden is actually innocent? Yes, he was part of an administration that tore down some crucial protections for the accused. Yes, Democrats entertained absurd allegations about Justice Kavanaugh. Yes, they condemned Bob Packwood while excusing Teddy Kennedy. Yes, Democrats filleted Clarence Thomas while giving Bill Clinton a pass (or many), and yet, what have we become if we are indifferent to actual innocence in our rush to settle scores?

As a policymaker, Biden needs to be held accountable for his poor judgment about standards of proof in sexual misbehavior cases. It's quite a different matter to say that he personally should face a false accusation to achieve poetic justice.