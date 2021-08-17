Mona Charen: What Orban's apologists reveal about themselves

Fidesz has used its control of the judiciary to hound competing political parties with fines and investigations. Orban has also taken control of 80% of Hungary's news media, and these crony-controlled outlets now constitute an enormous propaganda machine. Voting, which never had a long history in Hungary, was hamstrung by gerrymandering to give Fidesz a huge advantage. As The Economist noted, "In the general election last year, Fidesz won 67% of the parliamentary seats -- maintaining its supermajority -- while taking just less than half of the popular vote." At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Orban was granted sweeping powers to rule by decree. The newly empowered state immediately made spreading "misinformation" a crime.

Orban's nationalism is appealing to American conservatives. You can sense their excitement when he says things like: "We do not want to be diverse. We do not want our own color, traditions and national culture to be mixed with those of others." The trouble for the American Orbanistas is that Hungary, a central European nation of 10 million, is not diverse. The United States is and -- this cannot be stressed too often -- always has been. The "conservatives" who thrill to talk of a monoculture are not preserving an American tradition; they are seeking to import something else.

The leftist intellectuals who lent their prestige to vicious regimes discredited themselves in the eyes of conservatives. We said they were apologists for anti-democratic ideas and justifiers of repression. We said their infatuation with unchecked power was a worrying sign. Every word of that is true today of the conservative pilgrims, who, one would have thought, had more attachment to the American experiment in ordered liberty than to the lure of blood and tribe.

Mona Charen is a syndicated columnist.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0