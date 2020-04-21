Mona Charen: Vote by mail, just this once

To prevent fraud, states take a number of steps like signature matching, requiring other identifying information like the last four digits of a person's Social Security number and using bar codes for each ballot. A study by the National Vote At Home Coalition found that of 100 million votes cast in Oregon since mail-in voting was adopted in 2000, there were only 12 cases of fraud.

President Donald Trump has thrust a stick into the spokes by suggesting that vote-by-mail disadvantages Republicans. But there is no data to support that, and plenty of evidence to the contrary. For one thing, the voters who would be most wary of in-person voting in the age of COVID-19 are the elderly. In 2016, voters over 65 were more likely to vote than any other age cohort and they gave 53% of their votes to Donald Trump. As Rachel Kleinfeld reports, studies of mail-in voting in Colorado and Utah found that turnout increased by about 2%, but neither party got a boost. A newly published report from the Democracy and Polarization Lab at Stanford gathered mail-in voting data from California, Utah and Washington state since 1996 and found that voting by mail does not affect either party's share of the electorate nor their percentage of the vote. It did modestly increase turnout.