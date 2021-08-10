Mona Charen: Vaccinate the world now

So, we want a healthy world that can buy our products and sell us things we need and desire. And we want to be perceived by people from Mexico to Malaysia as a benevolent power that looks out for its citizens first but also considers the well-being of humanity.

Further, as we learned in 2020 (if we didn't understand it already), we cannot wall ourselves off from diseases that cross borders. If COVID-19 variants are stewing in low-vaccination countries such as India, Ukraine and Nigeria, they can and will threaten the rest of the globe. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now advises that the delta variant, which arose in India, is more transmissible than the common cold, the 1918 Spanish flu, smallpox, Ebola, MERS and SARS. It also makes people sicker than the original COVID-19.

Here's another reason to vaccinate the world: As I noted in my earlier piece, our vaccines advertise the greatness of America. They work -- unlike the inferior products produced by China and Russia. Innovation is one of our strengths, and what better advertisement can there be for an open, entrepreneurial system than a wonder drug that so successfully combats the deadly plague that has plunged the world into chaos?