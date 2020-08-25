Mona Charen: The American Dream is not dead

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Biden campaign deserves praise for introducing, at the Democratic National Convention, something we haven't seen a lot of lately -- smiles. They've showcased grins and joyful, dancing eyes on the faces of all sorts of Americans. Sure, it's corny. I don't care. I almost want to shout: "That! I'll vote for that." Enough of snarls, insults, denigration and lies. Please just lift this pall of poisonous hatred. That's 80% of what I want.

Of course, we didn't arrive at this moment of bitter polarization overnight, and we won't be able to transcend it with one election. But the Biden team seems to be betting that many of us are yearning for a giant step toward decency.

As much as I long for national reconciliation and the pacification of our politics, I'm worried about something else -- the flip side of polarization. As shrill and vicious as the discourse has become in recent years, there has also been a curious consensus emerging.