Mona Charen: So much for Trump's love of the military

The president's spokespeople are playing the word games. Pressed on whether the information was included in the PDB, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany sidestepped. The president "has not personally been briefed on the matter and that's all I have for you today." Well, that could mean merely that the information was not spoon-fed verbally. Besides, she added, the reports of Russian cash for American corpses were "unconfirmed" and there was "no consensus" in the intel community. But that is always the case with intelligence.

CIA Director Gina Haspel, by contrast, did not deny the intelligence. She acknowledged that when information is obtained that may affect the welfare of U.S. combat forces, it is "shared throughout the national security community -- and with U.S. allies.

In fact, The Washington Post has reported that the intelligence was shared with the British. So the British were informed, but the president was kept in the dark? And if he was kept in the dark, what does that say about his leadership?