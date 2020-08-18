Mona Charen: Quazy for QAnon

Remember the fellow who, a month after the 2016 election, drove from North Carolina to D.C., barging into a pizza place and firing off a shotgun? Well, he was looking for the child sex slaves he'd been led to believe were chained in the back, at the behest of John Podesta and Hillary Clinton.

"Pizzagate" morphed into the QAnon conspiracy in which Q followers wait for signals from their leader that a vast conspiracy of Satanic child abusers, run by the "deep state," George Soros, the Supreme Court and God knows who else is about to be unmasked. Did I mention that they think Beyonce is only pretending to be black? It's a hydra-headed thing, this conspiracy, and contains multitudes. But the one common thread is this: The great deliverer will be Donald J. Trump.

The internet age has birthed a crisis of information. Flooded by claims and counterclaims, people don't know whom to trust. And in this welter of confusion, many seize upon stories they'd like to be true, rather than those that seem plausible. I guess it's more comforting for some to believe that Trump's erratic and incompetent behavior is actually cover for a massive plan to save the world from Satan-worshipping child molesters than to accept that he is what he seems.