Mona Charen: Pro-life cause deserves better than Texas law

To achieve a temporary halt on abortions, Gov. Greg Abbott and the Republicans in Texas' legislature have demonstrated contempt for any value other than hamstringing review. Do the drafters and Republican lawmakers who adopted this law really want to invite the kind of spying and informing their law envisions? Do they really want bounty-hunters to enrich themselves on the backs of women in trouble? Do they really want to make Texas look like East Germany?

Mississippi's law, by contrast, is a straight-up challenge to the "undue burden" standard enunciated in Planned Parenthood v. Casey. It would ban abortions after 15 weeks' gestation except in cases of health emergencies and fetal abnormalities. There are no bounty hunters or nosy neighbors looking to settle a score or teach someone a lesson.

The Court has not yet upheld a state law limiting pre-viability abortions, but Dobbs may be the case that does so.