Mona Charen: Not every tragedy is a racial lesson

As the police were attempting to take Wright into custody, he pulled away. Officer Kim Potter shouted, "Taser, taser, taser!" before tragically firing her gun at him instead. As soon as the deed was done, she cried, "Holy s---, I shot him."

This is a tragedy. Clearly, the officer who fired the gun made a grievous mistake. But that's a far cry not just from Chauvin's depraved conduct but from many other recent cases of police violence, as in the cases of Tamir Rice, Walter Scott, Philando Castile, Breonna Taylor and Eric Garner. Intent matters, as the jurors in the Chauvin case will soon be instructed. Chauvin had nine and a half minutes to consider the consequences of his actions. Officer Potter, though she committed a horrible error by reaching for her gun instead of her taser, pretty clearly did not intend to kill. She should never again be in a position to harm anyone, but this was not, it seems to me based on the known facts so far, a case of murder.

Nor is the rush to judgment about Potter fair. The demand that Potter be summarily fired, voiced by reporters at the mayor's press conference on Monday, is unjust. Remember the rule of law? The city manager, responding to calls for her dismissal, said that she was entitled to due process first. He has now been fired. That's how mobs work, not well-functioning polities. Potter announced her resignation on Tuesday.