Mona Charen: It's not about principles

Both Democrats and Republicans have drunk deeply from the cup of hypocrisy on all subjects and on nothing as much as Supreme Court nominations. And both sides have inflicted and suffered wounds. But this is beyond hypocrisy. Republicans sat on President Obama's nomination of Merrick Garland for the better part of a year. To reverse themselves now is not just to be hypocrites but to make fools of those who accepted their explanation four years ago. There are times -- or there ought to be -- when you've boxed yourself in. Sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander. If not, you invite chaos. If no one's word can be trusted, not even a little bit, everything comes down to force.

Republicans object that they are only doing what Democrats would surely do if the shoe were on the other foot. While that might be true, it's a guess. The shoe is where it is, and the responsibility falls on Republicans not to blow up the process.

Republicans are choosing to set fire to their credibility and push the polarization accelerator to the floor just when the nation most needs to back away from shattering provocations.