Mona Charen: COVID-19's silver linings

Still, the percentage of former office workers who may opt for home now could be significant, and may well improve their life satisfaction. Katy Clark, a researcher at the University of Michigan, told The Washington Post that she would frequently leave home before dawn in the morning to ensure that she got a parking spot. If she didn't, then she might have to circle the lot for an hour and then work late and miss taking her teenagers to hockey practice. Christopher Thomas, an office manager at Portland State University, related that before the pandemic, he had seen his 3-year-old daughter only briefly on weekdays. It meant that their relationship was a bit distant. But in the past year, his wife got a job, and they've split the childcare. Now, he says, "I'm like her favorite person."

The post-COVID world will not eliminate the office, but it does seem likely that many employees will have more choices about where and how they work.

There was worry early in 2020 about the mental health effects of the pandemic, and while there was evidence of high stress, particularly among those at highest risk of infection, the predicted spike in suicides doesn't seem to have materialized. In fact, a couple of surveys have suggested that suicide rates, including youth suicides, may have declined somewhat in 2020 compared with 2019.