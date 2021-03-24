Mona Charen: COVID-19's big fat non-surprise

Leonhardt closes by concluding that multiple factors must be at work. That is almost certainly right, and yet, there is one factor he failed to take into account.

Pulitzer prize-winning writer and cancer specialist Siddhartha Mukherjee addresses the same subject in the New Yorker, concluding that, "For many statisticians, virologists, and public-health experts, the regional disparities in COVID-19 mortality represent the greatest conundrum of the pandemic."

This seems odd because just last week, the World Obesity Federation issued a report showing that there is a clear link between excess body weight, especially obesity and COVID-19 mortality. Overweight was more predictive of severe COVID-19 illness than any factor with the exception of age. They found that in countries where less than half the adult population was classified as overweight, the risk of death from the coronavirus was about one-tenth the level found in nations where more than half are overweight or obese.

People who are overweight or obese are more likely to get severely ill and to die of COVID-19 even after controlling for factors such as sex, ethnicity and income.