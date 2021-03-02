Mona Charen: Cancel cancel culture

Certainly, intolerance of anti-Trump views has come to characterize big swaths of the right. They're practicing their own form of wokeness. So perhaps sane people can agree that both of these tendencies are stupid, narrow-minded and antithetical to the values of a free society?

But even short of that, those who wish to end the practice should desist from invoking the term. By labeling any criticism or contradiction as "canceling," they're cheapening the concept.

The new president of the Ethics and Public Policy Center, Ryan Anderson, is the author of the 2018 book, "When Harry Became Sally: Answers to Our Transgender Moment." It's a culturally conservative take on the transgender phenomenon and our society's response. I have not read the book, but if it's like Anderson's other work, I'm sure it's carefully researched and intelligently argued. This week, Amazon removed it from their online store without offering an explanation. The message of this act is clear -- some points of view are beyond the pale this is one of them.