Mona Charen: Biden's second chance is one for the record books

With the front-runner looking suddenly diminished, voters cast their eyes left and right for options -- like a quarterback trying to get rid of the ball while beefy linebackers are barreling toward him. Pete Buttigieg won Iowa; Elizabeth Warren got a temporary bump; Amy Klobuchar had a New Hampshire moment (this columnist had kind words for her); and Bernie Sanders moved steadily upward. In February, Mike Bloomberg briefly bloomed.

Then the Nevada caucuses delivered their chilling message: Unless all but one of the moderates in the race dropped out, Sanders was going to be coronated in Milwaukee. Mainstream Democrats felt their blood run cold. It wasn't so much because Sanders' policy views repelled them (though they should), but because they quite reasonably believed that their party was sleepwalking into nominating the one Democrat sure to lose to Trump in the general, one who might even endanger control of the House.

Among Never Trump Republicans and former Republicans, the sense of doom combined with sickening deja vu. Here again, it seemed, a major American political party would be dragged off the rails by a minority of zealots. A November choice between Trump and Sanders would be like hemlock or cyanide. Unquenchable grievances would characterize both parties, with the vast "exhausted majority" powerless to make its voice heard. That way lies madness.